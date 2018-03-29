Kenneth M. Rue, 93

Kenneth M. Rue passed away peacefully at the age of 93. He is preceded in death by his parents Nels and Ingeborg Rue, wife June, son John and daughter-in-law Martha, and son David. He was born on May 15, 1924 in Halma, MN, and graduated from Karlstad High School. He was a veteran. He worked as an electrical engineer for Burlington Northern Railroad until he retired at the age of 58. He is survived by his son Jim (wife Susan), daughter Nancy, daughter in law Jane; grandchildren; John, Christine (husband Todd), Samantha, Jessica, Nathan (wife Mara), nine great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, inventing, fixing stuff, round dancing, computing, and golf. All that knew him recognized his sharp intellect, sense of humor, and understated story telling. The world was a better place with him. Memorials preferred to: Kaposia, Shriners Hospital, Belwin Outdoor Science. Funeral Service 11 a.m. on Friday, March 23 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1730 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul. Visitation will be one hour prior to service and reception to follow the service. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Maplewood.