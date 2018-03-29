Mary E. Boen, 92

Mary E. (Andrews) Boen, 92, of Brockton since 1962, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2018. Born and raised in Dorchester, Mary was graduated from the Boston City Hospital of Nursing, and she later worked in the Pediatric Building there. Mary served in the U.S. Air Force Nursing Corps during the Korean War. After her marriage to Wallace, she was devoted to raising her family. Mary volunteered as a Boy Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, CCD teacher, Raymond School PTA, and was a member of the Brockton Conservation Society. Active in the Pro-Life Movement for many years, she was also a Birthright volunteer. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s athletic games, dance recitals and music concerts, and was an avid Red Sox fan since the 1940’s. She supported conservation and environmental causes, and liked to garden, birdwatch and vacation in Rockport at the family homestead. Mary loved to read, especially stories involving her Irish heritage, biographies and poetry. Mary was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Jane (Devlin) and Joseph Charles Andrews; beloved wife of Wallace E. Boen for 65 years; loving mother of Robert Boen of Brockton, Carl Boen (and Karen) of Stoughton, Maureen Hagan (and Gene) of Holbrook, James Boen of Middleboro, Daniel Boen (and Marie) of Brockton, Joseph Boen (and Pamela) of Sandwich, Elizabeth Boen (and Kevin Orr) of Chestnut Hill, Barbara Edgar (and Ed) of Newton, and Patrick Boen (and Sheley) of Mansfield; grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 1; sister of Grace Garlick of Watertown, Elizabeth Hart of Dorchester, and the late Charles, Anna, John, Buddy and Joseph Andrews Jr; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Waitt Funeral Home of Brockton, MA.