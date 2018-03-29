Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 March 21, 2018 6:30 p.m. Tri-County School Staff Workroom Karlstad, Minnesota Members Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Chairperson Swenson, Superintendent/Principal Baron and Dean of Students Amb were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. We are Proud… • We are proud of the boys basketball team, seniors, managers, coaches for a season worth holding their heads up for. Overcoming changes not expected and persevering and pushing forward has made them a stronger team in the end. We are proud of the hard work they have all put in on and off season. We wish Tri-County Senior Keoni Kindler our most sincere best of luck with his future endeavors. • We are proud of the Girls Basketball team: seniors, managers, players, and coaches for their hard work, effort, improvement and determination this winter. Challenges were faced, met and conquered through and for that you have all become better people for it. TC Seniors of Brita Swenson and Ali Undeberg will be missed and we know their futures hold great things for them. • We are so proud of the Tri-County Music Department! This week we had Choir Contests on Monday and Band Contests today. On Monday, the Tri-County Concert Choir earned 3 Superior Ratings: 38, 37, 37 out of 40. The TC Concert Choir had the highest scores of the day out of all the choirs. The Tri-County Men’s Choir also earned 3 Superior Ratings: 36, 35, 35 out of 40. The TC Men’s Choir had the third highest scores of the day. It is amazing what we (Mrs. Carpenter and Mr. Thompson) can both achieve with our groups when our daily rehearsals are only 25 minutes each. • We are proud of Hailey Barth for being selected to sing and perform with the ACDA State Mixed Choir for grades 9-10. They performed in the auditorium of the Minneapolis Convention Center on Feb. 22. She was one of 16 first altos out of the entire state of MN. • We are proud of Lilly Duray, Emily Barth, and Ella Kasprowicz for being selected by audition to sing in the ACDA State Girls Choir for grades 4-6 in Mahtomedi, MN on May 5. There are 150 selected out of over 600 auditions. This is quite an honor! • We are proud of the Tri-County junior high knowledge bowl team of Trey Taylor, Keaton Klegstad, Riley Duray, Logan Kostrzewski, and Bradyn Swenson for their 3rd place finish at the Thief River Falls meet on Monday, March 12th. They compete against schools like Bemidji, Fosston, Warroad, and Roseau and still placed at the top. • We are proud of the Tri-County Senior High Knowledge Bowl team for their 5th place finish at the region meet held on Tuesday, March 13th in Thief River Falls. The team started out great by scoring more points than the top team in the region(Bemidji–which is class AA) in the first oral round. They then fell back a few places until the last round, where they earned enough points to stay in 5th place….by 1/2 of a point. This is the second time a team has qualified for state but will be the first time the students can attend the tournament at Craguns resort on April 12th and 13th. Team members who will advance to state are Sarah Budziszewski, Ellia Bass, Alayna Peterson, Trey Taylor, and Kylie Shetler. • We are proud of the Tri-County band for their performance at larger group contests on Wednesday, March 14th at Tri-County. They earned three superior ratings with scores of 37, 37, and 38 out of 40 into possible. The scores were the second highest of the night. Our students played the best they had played and made great music. Regardless of the scores, this was a great performance for them and they got to share their music with students in several schools who had come to listen to other bands play. • We are proud of the Tri-County pep-band for their wonderful support of the athletic programs by providing good quality and highly entertaining music at many home games this season. Throughout the season, the band was consistent in its performances and did a great job at the end of the season getting things ready when Mr. Thompson was late coming back from Junior high Knowledge Bowl meets. • We are proud of Hailey Barth for being chosen to perform in the Concordia Honor Band. The honor band meets from Friday, April 6th through Sunday, April 8th with the concert on Sunday afternoon on the Concordia Campus. Hailey sent in a recorded audition in January and found out recently that she had been chosen from many auditions spanning several states. • We are proud of the teachers at Tri-County School who, day after day, work tirelessly to ensure the students of Tri-County School District 2358 receive a quality education that challenges our students to think critically and innovatively in hopes of preparing them for college or career. Member Swenson moved, Member Murray seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Swenson moved, Member Murray seconded to approve the minutes of the February 21, 2018, Regular meeting. UC Member Duray moved, Member Olson seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $61,374.01 $60,704.87 FOOD SERVICE 7,457.04 15,051.62 COMMUNITY SERVICE 75.92 4,904.91 TOTAL $68,906.97 $80,661.40 Visitors present were Missy Thompson, Heidi Hanson & Gretchen Baker. Member Murray moved and Member Duray seconded to accept the resignation of Nick Amb as Activities Director, Teacher and Dean of Students effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Olson seconded to accept the resignation of Keegan Krantz as Student Council Advisor effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year. UC Member Sollund moved and Member Olson seconded to accept the resignation of Lisa Amb as Elementary Teacher effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year. UC Member Murray moved and Member Koland seconded to approve the hiring of Hunter Gullikson as Junior High Baseball Coach. UC Member Duray moved and Member Sollund seconded to adopt the change to the 2017-18 School Calendar making Thursday, March 29 a student contact day. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Sollund seconded to accept the retirement of Denise Lund as Business Manager effective August 31, 2018. UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: MSHSL Play In Game; Peaceful Protest; Career Fair; Speaker to Deal with Student Issues; Handbook; OCHS Coursework; Basketball Season; Spring Sports Update; ACT Testing; MCA Tests; Schedules for Next Year; Community Ed Courses Superintendent/Principal Baron reported on the following: Enrollment; Reduction Options Worksession; Interviews for Elementary Positions will be Friday, March 23; Preschool Busing; State Knowledge Bowl; Legislative Updates; Post Prom Request; Budget Update NWRIC: No Meeting REGION I: Meeting is March 22. Member Burkel moved, Member Olson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk . Next Meeting: April 18 at 6:30 20