GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING February 26, 2018 7:30 PM (Greenbush) 1. Call to Order at 7:35 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz Other Attendees: Amie Frislie, Michelle Kern, Robin Waage, Jeanne Novacek, Josh Kern, Tary Kern, Nick Flattum, Ryan Bergeron, Dan Taus, Carol Rhen, Jamie Isane, Chuck Strand, Doug Green, Garner Eeg, Terry Howard, Stuart Eeg, Erin Eeg, Blake Dallager, Bill Timm, Greg Wollin, Liz Wollin, Neil Novacek, Heather Janousek, Brandon Ignaszewski, Derek Janousek, Ervin Gust, Karen Wahl, Terry Wahl, Brittany Burkel, Brian Burkel, Neil Lund, Oren Lund, Andy Hanson, Tanya Hanson, Cooky Kujava, Mary Stauffenecker, Susan Lieberg 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the February 26th, 2018 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of January 22nd, 2018. 5. Business Services 5. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo How, seconded by and UC that, BE IT Shane Kilen RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #34562 through check #34686 for a total of $178,622.66 and Purchasarding Card electronic payments dated January 4th, 2018 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 5. 2. Treasurer’s Report 6. Reports 6. 1. Listening Session 6.1.a. Robotics Report by Mary Anderson 6. 2. School Board Report : Community Meetings Committee presented a list of comments made at the Community Meetings. Much discussion was held with regards to the attendance, comments made and suggestions. In particular, discussion was held about the Listening Session and the frustration over the inability of the public to have a discussion with the Board. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Joe Melby and UC, that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of Diestrict 2683 change the format of the Listening Session to allow the Board to ask a question to the individual who made a comment during Listening Session. This new process will be on a trial basis. 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of February 23, 2018: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 320 • Greenbush School: Grades K-12 = 293 • Middle River School: Grades K-3 = 27 • Enrollment in February 21, 2017 K-12 : 362 • *See attached 7. 1. b. Buildings and Grounds • Update on Heat Exchange in Greenbush Building • Update on repairs at Middle River Building: pump is being replaced that circulates heated glycol throughout the classrooms. • Approximate cost is $4,500.00 7. 1. c. Greenbush Middle River Staffing • Mrs. Cheryl Hanson has submitted resignation effective end of academic year. • Mrs. Hanson has served our district in multiple capacities focusing on the High School as well as the area Extra Curricular Activities. • Mrs. Hanson has been a valuable employee for many years providing positive support and energy for staff and students. • *see attached 7. 1. d. 2017 – 2018 Greenbush Middle River School District Budget Revision • Review of the revised projected 2017 – 2018 • School District Budget • Budget details projected Expenditures and Revenues for FY 18 • *see attached documents • After much discussion about the financial outlook of the GMR School District including potential enrollment numbers, open enrollment numbers and comments and suggestions made at the Community Meetings the following motion was made: A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howad, seconded by Kurt Stenberg that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 begin the proceedings to close the Middle River building effective with the 2018/2019 school year. Upon a Roll Call Vote, board members voted as follows: Kilen – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Stromsodt – No, Howard – Yes, Nelson – Yes, Melby – No Stenberg – Yes. 7. 1. e. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 7. 1. f. Minnesota School Board Recognition Week • February 19th – 23rd • Minnesota School Board members manage approximately 2,000 schools within Minnesota • School Board member responsibilities include : Facilities, State and Federal Mandates, Staffing, Activities, Finance, Curriculum, Policy, Negotiations, etc. • Minnesota School Board members make decisions that affect more than 52,000 teachers and thousands of administrators and support staff. • Minnesota School Board members oversee school district budgets that fund education programs for more than 825,000 students in Minnesota. 7. 1. g. Minnesota State High School League names Greenbush Middle River School District student Dylan Heggedal as State ExCEL Award recipient • The ExCELaward is a Minnesota State High School League sponsored award that recognizes and honors excellence in Education, Community and Leadership. • Students must: • Be a High School Junior • Making satisfactory progress toward graduation • Participate in MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activities • Hold a leadership position in school • Work voluntarily in their community • Greenbush Middle River School District ExCEL Award winners for the 2017 – 2018 Academic year are: • Dylan Heggedal 7. 1. h. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America • Also known as FCCLA • Advisor is Mrs. Laura Dahl • FCCLA students recently competed at regional level in Lancaster • Brandy Nelson “Illustrated Talk” Effects of child abuse and neglect Morgan Reed “Illustrated Talk” Presentation on Celiacs Disease. John Novacek “Everyday Equations” / “Impromptu Speaking” Elizabeth Gust “Illustrated Talk” Music Therapy Chance Christian “Illustrated Talk” Animal poaching and trafficking Ty Christian “Illustrated Talk” Processed Foods Moses Creekmore Morgan Reed “Talent competition” Vocal Solo • **eligible for National FCCLA Conference if student(s) earn one of top 2 scores at State Conference State Conference in Bloomington, MN 8. Principal Report 8. 1. Principal Schultz • Creativity Festival at Bemidji State University • FCCLA Update • Blood Drive sponsored by the GMR Student Council • Young Writers Conference • Baccalaureate to continue • Winter Sports 9. Proposed Resolutions February 26th, 2018 9. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the revised 2017 – 2018 budget as presented. 9. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Shane Kilen, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the resignation of Mrs. Cheryl Hanson. 9. 3. RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS AND REASONS THEREFOR WHEREAS, the financial condition of the school district dictates that the school board must reduce expenditures immediately, and WHEREAS, there has been a reduction in student enrollment, and, WHEREAS, this reduction in expenditure and decrease in student enrollment must include discontinuance of positions and discontinuance or curtailment of programs, and WHEREAS, a determination must be made as to which teachers’ contracts must be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions, A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, as follows: That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions to effectuate economies in the school district and reduce expenditures and, as a result of a reduction in enrollment, make recommendations to the school board for the discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Brandon Kuznia and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Kuznia, Nelson, Howad, Melby, Stromsodt, Kilen, Stenberg and the following voted against the same: whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 9. 4. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Jeff Nelson, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). Donation $1,000.00 Waage Farms $2,940.00 Anonymous $500.00 Border State Bank Greenbush $250.00 Border State Bank- BSB Staff $150.00 Roseau Cty Co-op Assn $25.00 Mary Kuznia $500.00 Oren & Virgina Lund $25.00 Laverne & Rose Nelson $150.00 Shane & Kara Nelson $100.00 John & Ellie Frislie $100.00 (Anonymous) $500.00 Brandon Kuznia Farms $100.00 Troy & Mary Stauffenecker $500.00 Steve and Jan Wollin $50.00 (Anonymous) $1,500.00 Steve and Jan Wollin $100.00 In Memory of Vella Hougen Sue Lieberg brought in to business office $200.00 (cash) $100.00 Brian & Brittany Burkel $500.00 John & Allison Harder $2,000.00 Byron & Carolyn Eeg $50.00 Up North Treasures and Gifts Greenbush $300.00 Greenbush Ace Hardware $100.00 Mike & Debbie Korczak $50.00 John & Sandra Stauffenecker $100.00 Brad & Stacy Dahl- In Memory of Dale $300.00 Kurt Stenberg $50.00 Julia Stenberg $50.00 Ben & Michelle Beito $500.00 Allen Stauffenecker $400.00 Central Boiler $200.00 Oren Parts, Inc. $100.00 Jodi Wahl $258.86 GB Preschool $196.86 (check) $62 (cash) $500.00 Burkel Grain Service $20.00 Striker & Leah Hasson $250.00 Heggedal Farm, LLC $100.00 Thirteen Sisters $100.00 Erik & Kara Heggedal $691.00 Raffle Tickets & Bake Sale $2,162.38 Greenbush – Badger Lions $50.00 Brad & Stacy Dahl- In Memory of Jan Wollin/Floyd Blawat $255.00 In Memory of Jan Wollin Donations *$17,877.24 Sum of Tech Fund Donations $50.00 Keith Kapphahn and Charles Kapphahn GMR Robotics $50.00 Ryan and Robyn Waage In memory of Jan Wollin for Library Books $500.00 Mattracks Inc. GMR Robotics $50.00 Kristi Howell BGMR Gator Basketball $10.00 Dale and Shelli Mekash In memory of Iris Poole Technology Fund $50.00 Ervin and Mara Gust In memory of Jan Wollin for Library Books $100.00 Wagon Wheel of Middle River Inc. Gator Robotics $25.00 Meagan Brennan In memory of Jan Wollin for Library Books $25.00 VFW Post #2793 Thief River Falls Greenbush Elementary School $75.00 Melvin and Linda Sovde In memory of Jan Wollin for Library Books $100.00 Roger and Beverly Torkelson In memory of Jan Wollin for Library Books $20.00 Anonymous In memory of Jan Wollin for Library Books $75.00 Shane and Kara Nelson In memory of Jan Wollin for Library Books $100.00 Michelle Gregerson In memory of Jan Wollin for Library Books $200.00 Andrea Welch / Dacotah Bank In memory of Jan Wollin for Library Books $20.00 Dale and Shellie Mekash In memory of Gene Wojochowski and Floyd Blawat for Tech Fund 10. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Kurt Stenberg 11. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting – March 19 , 7:30 p.m. at Middle River. (April 4, 2018)