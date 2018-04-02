Margaret Galle, 96

Margaret Galle, age 96, of Erskine, MN, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at the Pioneer Memorial Care Center in Erskine, MN surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born in Fisher Branch, Manitoba, Canada, on August 31, 1921, the daughter of the late Frank and Nellie (VanHussen) LeTexier. She grew up in LeRoy, ND and worked for area farmers as a housekeeper and cook. She was married to Frank Galle on August 30, 1944, in St. Thomas, ND. Later, they moved to Park River, ND, where they worked for area farmers. In 1950 the family moved to East Grand Forks, MN, where she raised 9 children and worked in the food service industry for various restaurants until her retirement in 1981. Upon retirement, Margaret and Frank spent their winters traveling the southern US. In 1993 they moved to Pine Lake near Gonvick, MN.

Margaret was one of the busiest women on the planet. Her family and friends were her top priority. She was always the first one up in the morning and the last one to bed at night. She loved to cook and we all benefited from her amazing baking talent. She was an avid gardener, and fish feared her! When she wasn’t growing something, she was canning or freezing it. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed needlework and crafting. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to play cards and games, and the twinkle in her eyes will be remembered by all who knew her.

Margaret is survived by her children, Anita (Guy Johnson) Galle of Rochester, MN; Barbara (John) LeGore of Grand Forks, ND; Linda (Philip) Renwick of Neche, ND; Mary (LeRoy Kingren) Galle of Salem, OR; Elizabeth (Merrell) Walter of Park Rapids, MN; Douglas Galle of Grand Forks, ND; Theresa (Douglas) Bryant of Lakewood, CO; Rose (Jim) Dederick of Castle Rock, CO; and Brenda (Gary) Sunell of East Grand Forks, MN; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Scholler of Cavalier, ND; Joyce Stirbisky of Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada; Louise Gariepy of St. Paul, MN; and Ramona LaTrialle of Grafton, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; beloved step-mother, Lena LeTexier; 5 brothers, Edward, Thomas, Richard, James, and Eugene; 2 sisters, Bernice and Beatrice; and daughter-in-law, Janet Galle

Mass of Christian Burial: 12:00 PM ~ Monday, March 26, 2018, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN ~ Spring 2018

