Ethel Lanora Kopkie, 92 years young, was ushered into heaven on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the Green Pine Acres

Nursing Home in Menahga, MN.

Ethel was born on August 30, 1925 in Tolstoy, South Dakota to Norman and Marie Hosterman. She was the first born of her siblings, Marian Witt, Gerald Hosterman and Norma (Oscar) Maus. She graduated from Baudette High School. Her first employment after High School was at the Spooner Creamery in East Baudette, MN. She was united in marriage to Richard “Bud” Kopkie on July 21, 1946 at the Birchdale parsonage in Birchdale, MN. Richard and Ethel were blessed with 5 children: Douglas Kopkie (Tucson, AZ), Judith (Mike) Mosley (Ft. Frances, Ontario, Canada), Steve (Bev) Kopkie (Park Rapids, MN), Dwayne Kopkie (International Falls) and Dwight Kopkie (Tucson, AZ). Ethel had 7 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Ethel spent most of her married life in International Falls, MN. She was a lifelong member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in International Falls, MN. She served in the Sunday School Office for many, many years and was involved with Mission Circle and numerous bible studies. She was known for her very generous and giving heart.

Ethel dealt with many adversities and hardships in life but always rose above the circumstances with her strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and continued on with His strength and grace. She was a strong women and a wonderful testimony to all who knew her.

She worked at Ric-Jig Tackle in Ranier, MN in the shipping department for 20 years. In her retirement years, she and her husband attended many craft fairs in northern Minnesota where they sold the many rugs, place mats and embroidered dish towels that they made.

The last 3 ½ years of her life, Ethel lived with her son, Steve (Bev) in Park Rapids, MN and also spent 6-8 weeks of the winter months with her son Douglas in Tucson, AZ.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Bud”Kopkie in 2009; her daughter-in-law, Mary Kopkie; her sons, Dwayne and Dwight; as well as her parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Evangelical Covenant Church in International Falls, MN with Pastor Ed Natysin officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Clementson Community Cemetery in Clementson, MN at a later date.