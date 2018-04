Gloria R. Serna, age 68 of Grand Forks, died on Sunday April 1, 2018 in Altru hospital in Grand Forks. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later in the spring. Visitation will be Wednesday beginning at 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. at Amundson Funeral Home.Forks, Minnesota