Lake of the Woods (MN) County Board Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS MARCH 13, 2018 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Ken Moorman, Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen and Jon Waibel. Absent, Buck Nordlof. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd and Woody Fiala. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Resignation, and Rural Network Lease. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of February 27, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $12,920.22, Commissioners Warrants $2,620.82, Commissioners Warrants $17,318.47. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of service contract with Occupational Development Center, Inc. contract effective January 1, 2018 thru December 31, 2019 in the amount of contract not to exceed $35,000. HUMAN RESOURCES Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick met with the board informing the board that Dean Wiese accepted the position as Facility Coordinator and his first day of work will be March 26, 2018. Motion -Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the hiring of Dean Wiese as Facility Coordinator at grade 9, step 7, points 230, at $20.03 per hour. Resignation-Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick met with the board informing the board that Kurt Nuss has resigned effective July 31, 2018 and she requested permission to advertise, interview and hire for the Custodian II position. Motion -Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to authorize Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick to advertise, interview and hire for the position of Custodian II. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER Claims-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$60,360.32-Road & Bridge-$17,409.89-Co.Development-$40,900.00-Solid Waste-$26,661.18–EDA-$874.98-Ditch -$630.00 WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 3/13/2018 for Payment 3/16/2018 Vendor Name Amount Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 7,288.00 Crimestar Corporation 5,250.00 Howard’s Oil Company 5,272.93 Lakes Gas Co 2,549.47 LOW Highway Dept 5,545.00 LOW International Ice Arena 40,000.00 Mar-Kit Landfill 12,315.00 Mn Counties Computer Co-Op 8,855.75 Northern Light Region 4,878.61 R & Q Trucking, Inc 2,060.00 Streamworks 2,050.00 TOTALFUNDS 4,000.00 Wayne’s Body Shop-Dba 11,882.12 Woody’s Service 3,323.94 76 Payments less than 2000 31,565.55 Final Total: 146,836.37 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: February 28, 2018-$65,190.90, March 5, 2018- $156,446.11, March 7, 2018- $13,580.83. Contracts-Pieper Farms Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the lease agreement between Lake of the Woods County and Pieper Farms for the use of Tower ASR 1024494 for a GPS antenna system effective April 1, 2018 for a term of five(5) years from said date, and then continuance their after on a year to year basis after the initial term until terminated by either party upon written notice to the other given at least sixty (60) days prior to the next ensuing lease anniversary date with the rent being $1.00 for the full term of the lease payable on April 1, 2018. Lake of the Woods School District 390-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the lease agreement between Lake of the Woods County and Lake of the Woods School District 390 for the use of Tower ASR 1024495 for an Antenna system effective April 1, 2018 for a term of five(5) years from said date, and then continuance their after on a year to year basis after the initial term until terminated by either party upon written notice to the other given at least sixty (60) days prior to the next ensuing lease anniversary date with the rent being $1.00 for the full term of the lease payable on April 1, 2018. Minnkota Power Cooperative-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the lease agreement between Lake of the Woods County and Minnkota Power Cooperative Inc. for the use of Tower, ASR 1024495- located in Spooner Township, Lake of the Woods County to mount an antenna. The term of the lease shall be for five (5) years from said date, and then continuance their after on a year to year basis after the initial term until terminated by either party upon written notice to the other given at least one-hundred eighty (180) days written notice by the terminating party to the other party. The rent shall be $3,000 per year, payable January 1, 2018 and each following year. Rural Network-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman,, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the lease agreement between Lake of the Woods County and Rural Tower Network, LLC, ASR 1024494 for a GPS antenna system for a term of five (5) years from said date, and then continue their after on a year to year basis after the initial term until terminated by either party upon written notice at least sixty (60) days prior to the next ensuing lease anniversary date. The rent shall be $1,200 per year and shall be due and payable in advance on the first day each year. Sanford Lease-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the lease agreement between Lake of the Woods County and Sanford Medical Center, Thief River Falls for the use of the Government Center North , portion to be leased consisting of approximately 1,474 square feet. The term of the lease is January 1, 2018 thru December 31, 2018, with rent being $1,000 per month. PUBLIC WORKS-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the advertisement for bids for SAP 039-601-31 and SAP 039-622-006 as presented. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of a Plow Truck as budgeted in the amount of $199,902. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the purchase two Mowers in the amount of $16,550. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the purchase of a Chevrolet Silverado in the amount of $25,974.68, which was budgeted for $25,000, an overage of $975.00. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the upgrade to NVR in the amount of $2,330 from the Emergency Management fund. HEADWATERS REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMSSION (HRDC)-HRDC Operations Director, Mary Thompson met with the board to discuss Baudette Housing Complex Project for a 24 unit rental property and reviewed the funding and funding sources. She requested that that the county loan funds to this project. The board informed her that the county cannot loan money, but requested that this be placed on the Economic Development Authority, for they have the authority to loan money to these types of projects. The board requested that Mary contact them when she finds out if the HRDC was awarded $500,000 from the MHFA housing funds for this project. Mary expected that they would hear if they were awarded these funds by March 22, 2018. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 10:45 a.m. DITCH AUTHORITY-Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to open the Ditch Authority at 10:46 a.m. Petition-Chairman Arnesen reviewed the Petition for repair of a drainage system from Lester Boomgaarden for repairs on Ditch 28. The board discussed the repair request with Assistant Engineer, Boyd Johnson. Boyd informed the board that they will look at this request when the snow melts and will give written notice to the board of action to be taken on this petition. The board discussed Judicial Ditch 16 and the need to have this on the assessment role and discussed Judicial 7 abandonment process. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to close the Ditch Authority meeting at 11:02 a.m. and reconvene the regular meeting. 911 ADDRESSING-MIS/GIS Director, Peder Hovland and GIS Specialist Eric Solo met with the board to discuss the GIS Standards for addressing. They informed the board and public that the State of Minnesota requires all counties to have the same standard addressing within the 911 next generation and the primary goal of this is to provide emergency service agencies with a complete set of accurate addresses so that emergency victims can be located with greater sufficiency. After reviewing the Lake of the Woods 911 addressing, there are approximately 88 addresses that have to be changed. He effected area is the so called “Main” streets. Main street addresses will stay the same that are located in the City limits, the Main Street addressing in the rural will have to be changed, but house number will stay the same. Wilderness Ave in Williams’s numbers will also need to be changed along with HWY 11. This is a State mandate for addressing and 911 is the authority over this change. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board to discuss the Bostic Watershed grant. Josh informed the board that Lake of the Woods County received a grant in the amount of $378,000 with a match of $94,500, which can be cash or in-kind. The consensus of the board was to move forward with the project RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 11:45 p.m. Attest: March 27, 2018 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, Edward Arnesen COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS MARCH 12, 2018 The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in Special Session on Monday, March 12, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Ken Moorman, Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Jon Waibel and Buck Nordlof. Also present was: Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick. NON-ELECTED DEPARTMENT HEADS EVALUATIONS Social Service Director, Amy Ballard met with the board for a performance evaluation. Chairman Arnesen asked Amy if she would like her evaluation opened or closed. Amy chose to have it open. Amy Ballard, Social Services Director, was evaluated and received a favorable review. Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board for a performance evaluation. Chairman Arnesen asked Tim if he would like his evaluation opened or closed. Tim chose to have it open. Tim Erickson Public Works Director was evaluated and received a favorable review. County Assessor, Mary Jo Otten met with the board for a performance evaluation. Chairman Arnesen asked Mary Jo if she would like her evaluation opened or closed. Mary Jo chose to have it open. Mary Jo Otten, County Assessor, was evaluated and received a favorable review, Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund, met with the board for a performance evaluation. Chairman Arnesen asked Josh if he would like his evaluation opened or closed. Josh chose to have it open. Josh Stromlund, Land and Water Planning Director, was evaluated and received a favorable review. MIS Director, Peder Hovland met with the board for a performance evaluation. Chairman Arnesen asked Peder if he would like his evaluation opened or closed. Peder chose to have his open. Peder Hovland, MIS Director, was evaluated and received a favorable review RECESS With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 2:00 p.m. Attest: March 27, 2018 Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick Chairman of the Board, Edward Arnesen Publish April 4, 2018