Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 February 26, 2018 Board of Education Meeting Agenda, 7:00 PM ITV Room Chair Jeff Birchem called the meeting to order at 7:04 p.m. Members Present: Chair Jeff Birchem, Vice Chair Tim Lyon, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasures Sharon Feldman, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Corryn Trask Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, Administrative Assistant Cindi McDougall, Building/Transportation Supervisor Reed McFarlane, High School Principal Brian Novak, Community Ed/Foods Cece Charlton, Custodian Bertel Anundson. Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Johnson, Second by Trask to approve the Agenda as presented with the following changes to the Consent Agenda: Coaching Resignations : Boys Head Track Coach Curt Storbeck, Cross Country Coach Dyanna Fish, and Girls Junior Varsity/ Assistant Head Softball Coach Marla Carlson. The Board thanked them for their service and wished them well for their future endeavors. Coaching Hires: Mike Pepera as the Head boys and girls golf coach, Ted Furbish as the Assistant boys and girls golf coach with special emphasis placed on the girls program, Chad Larson as the Junior high boys and girls golf coach, Patty Jerde as a Co-Head coach of the boys and girls track program with special emphasis on the girls track team, JP Sweet at the Junior high boys and girls track coach, Tracy Dunn as the head girls softball coach, Scott Fritsinger as the junior high girls softball coach. The Board welcomed all the new hires and looks forward to a great spring athletic season. Accepted the Resignation of Nyla O’Connell, Teacher effective May 29, 2018. The Board recognized Nyla’s continued service and thanked her for her years of dedication to our school and the many students she taught over the years. Approval of New Hires for Indian Education Program: Jennifer Manitowabi, Ojibway Language and Cultural Specialist for 10 hours/week for 12 weeks. Lawrence Norwegian, Indian Education Coordinator for 10 hours/week for 12 weeks. Trask made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda with all the additions, Birchem seconded, motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem inquired if there were board presenters. There were none. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any written communications. There was none. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any old business. There was none. Motion by Ellis, Second by Lyon to approve the 2017-2019 AFSME Union Contract. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Lyon, Second by Ellis to adopt Resolution 2017/2018-08 to accept a $3,717 donation from Wiktel. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, Second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2017/2018-09 to accept a $1,000 donation from Border View Lodge for the Backpack program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, Second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2017/2018-10 to accept a $100 donation from Baudette Dental for the Backpack Program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Feldman, Second by Johnson to approve the transfer of $1,384.02 from the General Fund to Food Service Fund to cover uncollectible lunch accounts. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, Second by Feldman to adopt the Resolution 2017-2018-11 to accept the revised/amended budget for FY18. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Feldman, Second by Birchem to approve the Third Reading of Policy #203.2: Order of the Regular Board Meeting and Policy #203.5: School Board Meeting agenda. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, Second by Lyon to approve the First Reading of Policy #206.2: Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations; and Policy #208: Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Lyon, Second by Ellis to adopt Resolution 2017/2018-12 to accept a $200 donation from Border State Bank for the Backpack Program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Birchem, Second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2017/2018-13 to accept a $100 donation from Alice’s Family Restaurant for the Backpack Program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, Second by Johnson to adopt Resolution 2017/2018- 14 to accept a $750 donation from Baudette Rotary for the Backpack Program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Birchem, Second by Lyon to adopt Resolution 2017/2018-15 to accept a $250 donation from the Moose Lodge for the Backpack Program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, Second by Birchem to adopt Resolution 2017/2018-16 to accept a $100 donation from Bethlehem Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, Second by Lyon to approve the User Agreement with the International Arena Board. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any other business. There was none. There being no further business before the Board, Chair Birchem at adjourned the meeting at 7:22 P.M. Chair, Jeff Birchem Clerk, Lynnette Ellis Publish April 4, 2018