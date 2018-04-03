PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE BAUDETTE-LAKE OF THE WOODS AIRPORT BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT A public hearing of the Baudette-Lake of the Woods Airport Board of Adjustment will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 16, 2018 at the Baudette Lake of the Woods Airport located at 1103 Airport Road NW. The board will consider the following request: Submitted by: Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) For the Location Described as: Minnesota Trunk Highway 72—International Bridge construction site Variance Application Request Summary: A variance for the requirements of the Airport Zoning Ordinance has been requested from of the Baudette-Lake of the Woods Airport Board of Adjustment, to allow the applicant to construct the new bridge and locate 3 cranes, during construction, on the International Bridge construction site (prohibited in Section V). The cranes will be temporary structures in Zone A and they will penetrate the 50:1 Approach Surface (prohibited in Section IV.A, 4) during construction. The application and attachments may be viewed at Baudette City Hall 106 Main Street West during the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please note that written and verbal responses must be received by the City Clerk’s office at P.O. Box 548, Baudette, MN 56623 no later than 3:30 p.m. on April 16, 2018. For more information contact the City Clerk at 218-634-1850.