Roseau County man arraigned on 13 felony porn charges

Warroad man Christopher Robert Peterson, 29, formerly from the Twin Cities, faces 13 felony charges of possession of pornographic work involving minors. These charges stem from items received during a search warrant following a lengthy investigation done by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

According to court documents, the Department of Homeland Security office out of Grand Forks received a lead from a Canadian Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division.

In September 2016, this Canadian HSI division obtained access to a user’s Kik account under a specific name. A mobile messaging app, Kik allows users to store and share files. Through this user’s Kik app, the Canadian HSI division connected an account to possessing and distributing child pornography. Following further investigation, they linked this account to Peterson.

According to court documents, Peterson admitted to “accessing, possessing, and disseminating child pornography by joining and uploading child pornography to access ‘groups’ on Kik.” One group that Peterson joined contained child pornography.

According to the Roseau County Attorney’s Office, the maximum penalty for all 13 felony counts is a maximum of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Peterson was arraigned in Roseau County District Court in Roseau on March 21. Judge Donna K. Dixon set his bail at $3,000 cash or $30,000 surety. Peterson can’t leave Minnesota or access the internet without approval, according to case records. He next appears in court on May 25 at 1 pm..