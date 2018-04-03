TCS School Board accepts letters of resignation, retirement

At the regular meeting on March 21, the Tri-County Schools Board of Education accepted three letters of resignation and retirement.

Dean of Students Nick Amb has resigned as Dean of Students and Athletic Director, effective at the end of the school year. Amb has accepted the position of Elementary Principal with North Border School in Walhalla, ND.

Lisa Amb, second grade teacher, has resigned, effective at the end of the school year.

Denise Lund, business manager, submitted her letter of retirement for the end of August. Lund has worked at Tri-County for 33 years.

Superintendent/Principal Ryan Baron commented, “For the retirees and the individuals moving on, good luck; we appreciate all the work they’ve done for us: Nick, Lisa, Denise. We’ll miss them all.”

Baron then presented ideas on how to fill the coming gaps in staffing.

One option is to not hire a replacement for the Dean of Students position, but instead, give the responsibilities and title to High School Secretary Heidi Spilde.

