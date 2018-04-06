TCS student takes music lessons through online program

A top priority sixth grader Emily Barth looks forward to on the weekends: playing her French horn.

Barth is a second year French horn student at Tri-County Schools (TCS). Besides individual and band lessons at TCS, she’s taking private lessons through an online program with the MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis.

For 30 minutes every two weeks, Barth sits down at a school computer with her French horn and gets a video conference call via Skype from instructor Mike Alexander.

Alexander teaches music at MacPhail and at the University of Wisconsin – River Falls. He has a Bachelor of Music degree and a Masters in horn performance. Alexander has performed with orchestras across the United States and currently is a member of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra.

According to a press release from MacPhail, the partnership program is intended to “support, not replace” the local schools music program.

