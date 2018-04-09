David M. Moore, 66

David M. Moore, age 66 of Grand Forks, ND, passed away at his home on Friday, March 30, 2018.

David Michael Moore was born on November 28, 1951 in Tulsa, OK, the son of Ezra and Iva (Holt) Moore. David grew up and graduated from high school in Tulsa, OK. Following his high school graduation he joined the United States Air Force and served his country with over 20 years, retiring as a Master Sargent. After his discharge from the Air Force, he worked as a Locksmith for Harvey’s Lock Shop in Rapid City, SD. On August 12, 1978 he was united in marriage to Cynthia Nelson in East Grand Forks, MN. He moved back to Grand Forks, ND and worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Iret Properties before retiring in 2011.

David is survived by his wife Cynthia of Grand Forks, ND; children, Nathan Moore of Grand Forks, ND and Brittany Moore of Osceola, WI; granddaughter, Elese Van Otterloo of Inwood, IA; siblings, Allen (Linda) Moore, Terry Moore and Pamela (Gene) Crawford all of Tulsa, OK.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Friday, April 6, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota