Kittson County artists on display at art exhibit

This year the annual Art Exhibit, featuring 139 pieces of art, will be in Thief River Falls at the Engelstad Arena and runs from April 18 through April 28, 2018.

Kittson County residents Alicia Spilde of Karlstad, Bernie Wilebski of Kennedy, Kay Rosengren of Hallock, Kathryn Rynning of Kennedy, Loren Younggren of Hallock, Rock Bakken of Hallock and Margaret Anderson of Lancaster all have artwork in this exhibit.

Annual Art Exhibit. Ninety-nine artists, adult and students, from our seven county service region have entered into this art exhibit and will be competing for $2,300.00 in cash awards. Exhibit cash award winners will be chosen while the exhibit is on display by a qualified juror. They will be recognized and receive their check at the Artist Reception on Saturday, April 28. The exhibit opens at 9:30 am that day with the reception at 2 pm. Of the Year Awards will also be presented.

