STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 39-PR-18-68 In Re: ESTATE OF Ruby Jane Sipe DECEDENT NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s will dated 9/17/2009 has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed LeAnn Nesmith and Lawrence Sipe, whose addresses are: 360 22nd Ave. NW and 261 22nd Ave. NW, Baudette, MN 56623 as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representatives have full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the will or appointment of the Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the co-personal representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Attorney For Applicant: pro se Publish April 11, 18, 2018