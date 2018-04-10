Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week

From April 9 to the 13, the MN Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service will be promoting general weather safety and emergency preparedness to statewide media outlets. In addition, a statewide tornado drill will be held Thursday, April 12 at 1:45 p.m.

Each day of the week highlights an important seasonal weather safety topic.

Monday, April 9: Alerts and Warnings

Tuesday, April 10: Severe Weather, Lightning and Hail

Wednesday, April 11: Floods

Thursday, April 12: Tornadoes (with statewide tornado drills)

Friday, April 13: Extreme Heat

Learn more about each of the above seasonal weather safety topics at the following website:

https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/hsem/weather-awareness-preparedness

Take advantage of Severe Weather Awareness Week to review your family’s emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards.