Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota monday, march 26, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, March 26, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, and Useldinger Board members absent: None Boespflug moved to approve the minutes of the regular School Board meeting held on March 12, 2018. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the agenda with the following additions: 8.2 Football Locker Room – ADDED 3.26.18 9.2 Terminate Employment – ADDED 3.23.18 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to adopt the 2018-19 school calendar as presented and attached. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the construction of a football locker room in the Senior High Annex pending written approval to start the project with no further additional building requirements from the city and state. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to accept the following employee resignations and to thank them for their service: Carl Warrene, Bus Driver effective March 13, 2018 Chad Grassel, Assistant Football Coach Steve Ragan, Senior High Choir effective at the end of the 2018-18 school year Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to hire the following people: Kathy Ripplinger, Bus Driver beginning March 16, 2018 Diane Mero, NH Paraprofessional 4 hrs/day on Mondays/Wednesday beginning 3.26.18 Olivia Lighthizer, NH Paraprofessional 4 hrs/day on Tuesdays/Thursdays beginning 3.26.18 Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to terminate the employment of Christa Moe as of March 21, 2018. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the March 13, 2018, payroll in the amount of $12,474.56. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Piche moved to accept the following donations: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Waterfront Kitchen & Bath/ Northern Plumbing Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 100.00 Danel Orthodontics Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 50.00 Clarence Vetter, LLC Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 50.00 Vaaler Insurance Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 50.00 Bank Forward Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 100.00 C & H Insurance Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 50.00 Leisureland RV, Inc. Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 50.00 American Crystal Sugar Company Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 200.00 Top Quality Motors Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 25.00 Northland Custom Woodworking, Inc. Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 100.00 Dahlstrom Motors Senior High After Prom/Grad Parties 100.00 American Legion CMS Wolf Ridge 600.00 EGF Blue Line Club CMS Wolf Ridge 600.00 EGF Police Association CMS Wolf Ridge 200.00 Steve & Rosalynd Gander Senior High Boys Tennis 500.00 EGF Arts & Crafts Fund Senior High Music – Concert Bell 1,000.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $3,775.00 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:07 p.m. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (April 11, 2018)