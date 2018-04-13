CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS ORDINANCE NO. 24, 4th Series AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS, MINNESOTA, AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 152 ENTITLED “ZONING CODE” BY ADDING SUBPARAGRAPH H TO THE PERMITED USES SECTION 152.076, ADDING SUBPARAGRAPH K TO THE PERMITED USE SECTION 152.091, ADDING SUBPARAGRAPH M TO PERMITED USE SECTION 152.106, ADDING SUBPARAGRAPH N TO PERMITTED USES SECTION 152,122, ADDING SUBPARAGRAPHS AA, BB, CC, DD, EE TO PERMITTED USES SECTION 152.196, ADDING SUBPARAGRAPHS AA AND BB TO PERMITTED USE SECTION 152.216 ADDING SUBPARAGRAPH W, X, AND Y TO PERMITTED USE SECTION 152.231, ADDING SUBPARAGRAPH G, H TO THE PERMITTED USE SECTION AND Q TO THE SPECIAL USE SECTION IN 152.245 AND BY ADOPTING BY REFERENCE CITY CODE CHAPTER 1 AND SECTION 10.99 WHICH, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CONTAIN PENALTY PROVISIONS. . GENERAL ZONING DISTRICT PROVISIONS The following amendments were added to the zoning code: Section 10.07 or 152.075 (R-1) Single Family Residential District – Uses Permitted: H. Small cell antennas, microcell antennas within the Right of Way (ROW), provided they meet the following criteria set forth in Section 152.XXX – Right of Way Ordinance (to be adopted at a later date) Section 10.08 or 152.090 (R-2) Two-Family Residential District – Uses Permitted: K. Small cell antennas, microcell antennas within the Right of Way (ROW), provided they meet the following criteria set forth in Section 152.XXX – Right of Way Ordinance (to be adopted at a later date) Section 10.09 or 152.105 (R-3) High Density Residential District – Uses Permitted: M. Small cell antennas, microcell antennas within the Right of Way (ROW), provided they meet the following criteria set forth in Section 152.XXX – Right of Way Ordinance (to be adopted at a later date) Section 10.10 or 152.120 Planned Unit Development (PUD) – Uses Permitted: N. Small cell antennas, microcell antennas within the Right of Way (ROW), provided they meet the following criteria set forth in Section 152.XXX – Right of Way Ordinance (to be adopted at a later date) Section 10.14 or 152.195 (C-1) Downtown Commercial – Uses Permitted: AA. Photography studios BB. Health clubs, gyms CC. Brewpub, brewer taproom, microdistillery, and cocktail room DD. Churches, synagogues, and similar places of worship EE. Small cell antennas, microcell antennas within the Right of Way (ROW), provided they meet the following criteria set forth in Section 152.XXX – Right of Way Ordinance (to be adopted at a later date) Section 10.13 or 152.215 (C-2) Highway Commercial – Uses Permitted: Under Section A. Photography studios, Health clubs, gyms, Brewpub, brewer taproom, microdistillery, and cocktail room, Churches, synagogues, and similar places of worship, and Small cell antennas, microcell antennas within the Right of Way (ROW), provided they meet the following criteria set forth in Section 152.XXX – Right of Way Ordinance (to be adopted at a later date) AA. Parcel delivery store or station BB. Contractors shops and offices, provided outdoor storage meets district performance standards 152.218(E) Section 10.16 or 152.231 (I-1) Light Industry – Uses Permitted: W. Bottling establishment, Brewpub, brewer taproom, microdistillery and cocktail room X. Small animal boarding and daycare facilities Y. Small cell antennas, microcell antennas within the Right of Way (ROW), provided they meet the following criteria set forth in Section 152.XXX – Right of Way Ordinance (to be adopted at a later date) Section 10.17 or 152.245 (I-2) General Industry – Uses Permitted: G. Auction houses H. Small cell antennas, microcell antennas within the Right of Way (ROW), provided they meet the following criteria set forth in Section 152.XXX – Right of Way Ordinance (to be adopted at a later date) (I-2) General Industry Uses by Special Permit: Q. Indoor Shooting gallery and ranges City Code Chapter 10 entitled “General Provisions” applicable to entire City Code and Section 10.99 entitled “General Penalty” are hereby adopted in their entirety, by reference as though repeated verbatim herein. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication and be given the Number 24, 4th Series. (April 11, 2018)