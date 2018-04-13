Helen Marie Hallgren, 78

Helen Marie Hallgren (Nordine) age 78, of St Louis Park, formerly of Burnsville, died peacefully on April 2, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harris Hallgren, and parents Anne and Oscar Nordine. Helen was born on January 6, 1940, in Lancaster, MN, and attended school there. She was proud of her Minnesota small town traditions. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota where she studied medical technology. She taught medical technology to many, and conducted research in immunology at the University of Minnesota for over thirty years. She held positions of leadership in state and national Medical Technology associations and was named to an endowed professorship in Medical Technology at the University of Minnesota. She is survived by her daughter Carol (Fritz) Arnason, and son Kurt (Linda), grandchildren, Dan (Melinda), Katrina, and Samantha Hallgren, and Anne and Matthew Arnason. She is also survived by her brother Ralph (Lynne), sister Dorothy Granheim, and sister Joanne (Russ) Biros. Helen (and Harris) loved spending time at Bear Lake, WI, where she taught many friends and family to waterski. She enjoyed the beauty of Arizona in Wickenburg, AZ, during winter months. Private family services will be held. Memorials preferred to the University of Minnesota Medical Technology Department and the Special Olympics of Minnesota.