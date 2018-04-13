KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS March 20, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. he agenda was approved as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the March 6, 2018 County Board meeting as presented. Meeting with the County Board was Justin Muller with the Kittson County Soil & Water Conservation District. Muller opened by presenting the County’s annual feedlot report to be signed. Muller then discussed the status of the Memorandum of Agreement for enforcing the buffer laws and asked the County Board for an advance on the money the County had previously agreed to pay the District to administer the buffer enforcement. The District was looking at purchasing a tractor which would be used to help plant the necessary buffer strips. Muller also added that the final Memorandum of Agreement would likely be asking for less money than previously agreed upon. In the absence of a Memorandum of Agreement, the County Board took no action and will readdress the request if the Memorandum of Agreement is ready. Meeting with the County Board was Lane Nordin, Kittson County Zoning Administrator. Nordin presented the County Board with a copy of the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) delegation agreement with the State of Minnesota for Board approval as well as a request to advertise for a summer AIS technician. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the Aquatic Invasive Species delegation agreement with the State of Minnesota. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve advertising for a summer Aquatic Invasive Species technician. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Meal Reimbursements: $140.66 Vendor Amount Davis Township 19,764.80 Beltrami County Treasurer 6,188.00 Deerwood Township 45,349.04 CHS Ag Services 2,798.83 Granville Township 25,585.77 Erickson Engineering Co Inc 3,871.00 Hallock Township 27,913.91 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB 6,715.29 Hampden Township 21,155.84 GCR Tire Centers 5,902.28 Hazelton Township 24,954.91 Johnson Controls 6,982.00 Hill Township 15,964.80 Johnson Oil Company 7,279.99 Jupiter Township 29,961.22 PCM-G 2,338.07 Kittson County Trailblazers 25,362.40 Red River Valley Juvenile Center 3,828.00 Norway Township 34,188.91 Regents Of The University Of Mn 18,048.00 Pelan Township 12,386.36 Ziegler Inc 2,732.31 Percy Township 10,149.32 City Of Lancaster 2,791.79 Poppleton Township 29,824.71 Kittson County 19,838.00 Richardville Township 35,110.94 Marshall County Auditor-Treasurer 19,778.00 Skane Township 20,524.89 Ottertail Power Company 2,353.80 South Red River Township 10,051.88 City Of Hallock 3,010.84 Springbrook Township 22,340.80 H & S Mfg Inc 7,095.00 St Joseph Township 19,140.29 Kittson Health Insurance 53,805.75 St Vincent Township 28,348.62 Titan Machinery-Grand Forks 480,000.00 Svea Township 21,761.61 Aeration Industries International 9,273.30 Tegner Township 24,020.83 Arveson Township 25,276.33 Teien Township 19,901.64 Brink, Sobolik, Severson, Malm 3,680.00 Thompson Township 40,961.64 Cannon Township 7,176.34 110 Payments less than $2000 39,223.43 Caribou Township 13,705.29 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or Clow Township 24,716.81 human service aid Committee Reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Bengtson updated the County Board on recent weather events and the status of the county’s roads. Plows have been working to get roads cleared after the most recent weather event. The engineering work for work on the projects on County Road 15, 22 and 27 is done and submitted for approval. Department staff had attended annual bridge safety training in Bemidji. Finally, quotes for 45,360 lbs. of crack sealant were received and presented as follows: Mid States Equipment & Supply $19,731.60 Conrad material Sales $19,890.00 A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve permit applications from Enbridge Pipeline to bore under/open cut CSAH 1, 7, 13 and 23. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Bouvette to adopt the following resolution: #18-11 2018 KITTSON COUNTY ROAD RESTRICTIONS WHEREAS, Because of rain, snow, frost and usual spring climate conditions, public roads may be seriously damaged unless restrictions are imposed as to weight of vehicles to be operated thereon; and WHEREAS, As per Minnesota Statutes, Section 169.87, Subd. 2, no person shall operate any vehicle or combination of vehicles upon any county highway or county state aid highway where the gross weight on any single axle exceeds 10,000 pounds (defined in Minnesota Statutes, Section 169.83) during the period concurrent with the placement of restrictions on Trunk Highways in the area. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED That given the optional power under Minnesota Statutes, Section 169.87, Subd. 1, the County Engineer shall erect and maintain signs imposing the cited weight restrictions, during the period determined by the Engineer. If signs are erected, the restrictions as indicated on the sign shall govern. If no signs are erected, the 10,000 pound gross weight provision per axle shall apply to all gravel roads. Exceptions to the 10,000 gross weights per axle restrictions are the following roads, which will be posted to 10,000 pounds, 14,000 pounds and 18,000 pounds: BE IT RESOLVED, If conditions indicate failure, some of the above referenced axle weights may be reduced. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to obtain prices from the State Cooperative Purchasing website for a new pothole patching truck and service body. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to accept the low quote from Mid States Equipment & Supply in the amount of $19,731.60 for 45,360 lbs. of crack sealant. County Administrator Christensen presented an analysis of leasing vs. purchasing a motor grader. Given the County’s 6 active motor grader routes, purchasing a new unit every year with a 6 year warranty and trading the units in every 6 years offers the County greater savings over leasing or holding on to the units past their warranty. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to purchase the Deere 770G motor grader with a six year warranty instead of leasing and to have the Highway Department develop a 6 yr. rotation plan for the County’s motor grader fleet. Meeting with the County Board were Lou Tasa and Mike Ginnaty with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Tasa introduced Ginnaty who will be filling in as the District 2 Engineer on a temporary basis. After introductions, Tasa presented information on the 9th annual Towards Zero Deaths workshop May 23, 2018 in Thief River Falls. County Administrator Christensen presented a recommendation to the County Board on behalf of the Health Insurance Committee which recommended having the County change health insurance providers from the NW Service Coop to the Public Employees Insurance Program (PEIP) run by the State of Minnesota. The rates for insurance coverage under PEIP were lower than the County’s current rates and the history of average rate increases under PEIP were significantly lower than the average rate increases under the Coop. The Committee also made recommendations to change aspects of what the County contributes towards the various levels of coverage. Christensen noted that the changes as proposed by the Committee would initially cost the County about $2,300 per month more than what it was currently spending, but that the long term costs should be less under the proposal than the current plan. The effective date for the change would be June 1, 2018 and the first plan year would run through June 30, 2019. Christensen also pointed out that though a decision to move to PEIP or not would need to occur by the end of the month, the committee could continue to look at other options. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve changing to the Public Employees Insurance Program effective June 1, 2018. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve making the following changes to the County’s health insurance on June 1: -Requiring employees who enroll in the PEIP Advantage plan to pay the premium difference between the PEIP Advantage and Value plans ($89.18 per month) towards their single coverage (currently $0). -Setting the monthly HSA contribution to $300 per month (currently $226.00 to $321.50 per month). -Setting the County contribution towards non-single coverage at $200 per month for Employee + Spouse & Employee + Children coverage and $400 per month towards Family coverage (currently $100 per month for all levels). -Setting the amount paid to employees who opt-out of the County’s insurance coverage at $300 per month (currently (456.00 per month). A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the 2018 fire agreement with the Hallock Fire Department for $3,244.10. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren and seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom to adopt the following resolution: #18-12 SUPPORT FOR INCLUSION IN MINNESOTA OPPORTUNITY ZONE WHEREAS, Each Governor is authorized to designate 25% of the eligible census tracts in the State of Minnesota as Opportunity Zones; and WHEREAS, Census tract 27069090100, which encompasses most of eastern Kittson County, is eligible for inclusion due to being a low income tract; and WHEREAS, this tract is at an economic disadvantage due to its rural nature and proximity to the Canadian Border; and WHEREAS, being designated as an Opportunity Zone may make investment funds available to businesses looking to locate in Census tract 27069090100; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED That the Kittson County Board of Commissioners supports the designation of Census tract 27069090100 as an Opportunity Zone and asks the Governor to delegate the zone as such. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None The 2017 Property Tax Services Report was presented for information. Kittson County met all required benchmarks for 2017. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve a repair quote for the courthouse elevator from Otis Elevator in the amount of $3,886.36. The County Board took a recess at 12:30 p.m. for lunch and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. for the Kittson County 5-year Road & Bridge Public Hearing. Kittson County Highway Engineer Kelly Bengtson presented the County’s 5 year road and bridge construction plan and discussed where funding for road construction projects comes from. Roland Larter then addressed the County Board and presented petitions asking the County Board to consider extending the bituminous surface on County State Aid Highway 4 an additional 7 miles further north and east. The petitions were accepted with no further action taken. The Hearing was closed at 2:29 p.m. The Board adjourned to April 3, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ­­­­­­________________________________________________ CHAIRMAN ATTEST: __________________________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator