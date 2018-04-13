Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Ice fishing on the lake doing well. Reefs near Arnesen’s and Long Point producing some nice keepers. Some big walleyes being caught along Pine Island. Rattles working well on all spoons. Ice roads all different open to trucks some only atv/sleds, and some closed. Call ahead and work through a resort / outfitter who is monitoring their road. Big pike being caught in pre-spawn areas. Live suckers, big smelt, or hot dogs have been producing best. Pike bait must be through authorized bait dealer to prevent VHS. Walleye Season Closes Saturday April 14. Auger extensions still needed.Rainy River spring fishing was difficult on weekend anglers as temperatures were overnight temps were in single digits. Birchdale and Frontier landings are open to all boats. Open water line moving west more every day this week as a warmer forecast upcoming. Nice walleyes being caught, colder temps slowed bite a bit. Lots of mid 20 inch fish to some over 30 inches Sturgeon fishing through May 15. Follow the open water line here https://lakeofthewoodsmn.
com/rainy-river/ or on the Lake of the Woods Tourism Facebook Page.The NW Angle walleye bite will continue to be good until the end of the season, April 14. Walleyes and saugers in traditional areas in 15-20 feet during morning/evening and 21-25 feet during the day. Pike in shallow bays. Make sure to get your new fishing license. A complete list of lodging, fishing packages and guides for spring fishing are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lo dging.