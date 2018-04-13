Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Ice fishing on the lake doing well. Reefs near Arnesen’s and Long Point producing some nice keepers. Some big walleyes being caught along Pine Island. Rattles working well on all spoons.

Ice roads all different open to trucks some only atv/sleds, and some closed. Call ahead and work through a resort / outfitter who is monitoring their road.

Big p

ive suckers, big smelt, or hot dogs have been producing best. Pike bait must be through authorized bait dealer to prevent VHS. Walleye Season Closes Saturday April 14 . A

uger extensions still needed.