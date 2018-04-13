NW RIC BOARD MEETING January 29, 2018 NW RIC Office 6:00 PM NW RIC Board members present included Jessica Jacobson, Jim Christianson, Holly Burkel, Matt Nordin, Nikki Leach and Laurie Stromsodt. Also present Special Education Director Kyle Erickson, Superintendent Ryan Baron and NW RIC Staff members Heather Treumer and Erica Staton. Chairperson Jacobson called the NW RIC Board Meeting to order. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the agenda as presented with additions. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Christianson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve nomination of Jessica Jacobson for Board Chairperson. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve nomination of Jim Christianson for Vice Chairperson and Holly Burkel for Clerk/Treasurer. Moved by Leach, seconded by Stromsodt. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the following committee assignments: Policy Committee: Jim Christianson and Matt Nordin; Governing board representative for the Marshall County Children’s Mental Health/Family Services Collaborative: Jessica Jacobson; Advisory board representative for the Kittson County Children’s Mental Health Collaborative: Katie Langen; Negotiators to negotiate salary/contract with NW RIC Director of Special Education: Jessica Jacobson and Matt Nordin. Moved by Stromsodt, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the minutes of the December 12, 2017 regular business meeting. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the January 2018 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $24,968.69. Moved by Jacobson, seconded by Stromsodt. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the February 2018 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $18,776.82. Moved by Leach, seconded by Christianson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the revised board meeting schedule, auditors, and meet and confer schedule. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Christianson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the North Star News as the official NW RIC newspaper. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Christianson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the following board per diem rate for 2018: Board per diem for all board and committee meeting $80.00; Board per diem rate for all day meetings $160.00; Board per diem rate for off month bill auditing plus mileage $30.00; Chairperson per year rate $200.00; Clerk/Treasurer per year rate $200.00. Moved by Jacobson, seconded by Stromsodt.. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the NW RIC mileage rate at the IRS rate ($.545). Moved by Christianson, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve Marshall County State Bank as the NW RIC official depository. Moved by Stromsodt, seconded by Leach. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve Administrative Assistant to conduct Electronic Funds Transfer transaction for Independent School District #382-52. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Christianson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve purchase of legal services from Kennedy & Graven, Chartered. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve submission of the 2018 Pay Equity Report. Moved by Leach, seconded by Stromsodt. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the resolution requesting that the Minnesota State Government and the Federal Government fully fund Special Education services on behalf of the Northwest Regional Inter-District Council and its member districts. Moved by Christianson, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried. The Special Education Director presented the following reports: December 1, 2017 Child Count Data MDE Special Education program/file review and fiscal monitoring Cash Flow Cash Expenditures Motion was made by Burkel to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried. Meeting adjourned. The next regular NW RIC Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 6:00 PM at the NW RIC Office.