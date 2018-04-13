TCS HS Knowledge Bowl advances to state

The Tri-County High School Knowledge Bowl team earned fifth place at the regional qualifier held in Thief River Falls on Tuesday, March 13.

The team earned the final qualifying spot by half of a point, just passing Roseau, Crookston, and Blackduck. All three of these schools were tied for sixth place.

Other schools that earned state trip spots were Bemidji, Fosston, Warroad, and Fisher.

This is the second time that the team has qualified in the history of knowledge bowl at Tri-County. Last year, the team earned fourth place, but because of a conflict, the team could not attend the state meet. This year, there is no conflict and the team is excited to travel to Cragun’s Resort, Brainerd, Minn., on April 12 and 13 in order to compete with schools all across the state of Minnesota.

Team members competing at the state tournament are Sarah Budziszewski, Ellia Bass, Alayna Peterson, Trey Taylor, and Kylie Shetler.

The team is coached by Brad Thompson.

