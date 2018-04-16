ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS/City of Baudette, Minnesota,

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The City of Baudette, Minnesota, will receive sealed Bids for the “Baudette 2018 Improvements” project until 11:00 AM Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the office of City Clerk, City Hall, 106 W. Main Street, Baudette, MN 56623-0548, at which time all Bids will be publicly opened, and read aloud. The Project involves approximate quantities: 3,100 Tons Class 5 Aggregate, 4,000 Square Yards Bituminous Pavement Reclamation, 2,100 Linear Feet Concrete Curb & Gutter (Designs D412 & B618), 610 Linear Feet 1” Copper Water Service, 2,960 Linear Feet 8” PVC Water Main (220 LF directionally drilled, 940 LF open cut, 1,800 LF means and methods by contractor), 33 Linear Feet Precast Concrete Drainage Structure, 600 Linear Feet 4” Sanitary Service Pipe (SDR 35), 800 Linear Feet 8” PVC Sanitary Sewer Main Pipe (SDR 35), 200 Linear Feet RC Pipe Storm Sewer, 160 Square Yards 6” concreted pavement, 226 Square Yards 4” Concrete Walk and related restoration. All Bids must be in accordance with Bidding Documents prepared by: Freeberg & Grund, Inc. 321 Beltrami Ave. NW, Ste. A Bemidji MN 56601 (218) 759-9218 Plans and specifications will be available on Thursday, April 19th, 2018. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You maydownload the digital plan documents for $60.00 by inputting Quest project #5712507 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working withthis digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents may be obtained from the Engineer at the address stipulated above upon a non-refundable payment of $90.00 for each 11×17 set. Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total Bid price must accompany each Bid. The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Payment Bond guaranteeing faithful performance and payment of all bills and obligations arising from the performance of the Contract. The City of Baudette is an equal opportunity employer. The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities and to reject any or all Bids as they deem to be in its best interest. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of forty-five (45) days after the date fixed for opening Bids. April 16, 2018 Tina Rennemo, City Clerk/Treasurer Publish April 18, 25, 2018