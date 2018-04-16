Arthur “Art” E. Grove, 98, Grand Forks, died Saturday, April 7, in 4000 Valley Square Woodside Village.

Art was born March 6, 1920 to Bennie and Minnie (Wilson) Grove on the family farmstead outside of Reynolds, ND. He attended school in rural Reynolds.

Farming was in Art’s blood from a young age. He worked on the family and area farms until being drafted into the Army in July of 1942. He attended basic training in Virginia and Maryland before taking his first boat trip across the Atlantic Ocean to Oran, Africa. Art was a member of the 370th Combat Engineers unit and stationed in Algiers for the first part of his service. Art liked to share the story of when Bob Hope came to perform for the troops. It was a great show but they experienced a German air attack. Bob said he had never been so scared. Art said they shot a bunch of German planes down and read about the story later in Reader’s Digest. From Algiers, Art sailed to Corsica then onto Sardinia landing in the South of France. Art spent time in a medical unit recovering from malaria before returning to his unit by Paris. They marched to Germany building a bridge on the Rhine to move equipment ending up in Stuttgart, Germany.

Art was discharged in November of 1945. He returned to the area and purchased land outside of Hillsboro, ND. Shortly after, he met and married Gladys (Evenson) Larson. She passed away in 1950. Art married Violet Johnson on December 30, 1965. They lived and farmed outside of Hillsboro until moving to Grand Forks in 1987. Vie and Art enjoyed time in Mesa and travelling throughout the United States and abroad.

Service was a way of life for Art. He served on several boards and committees over the years. He was director of the Hillsboro Farmer’s Union Oil & Grain Co, director of the Traill County Farmer’s Union, director on the Cenex board, American Crystal board, ASCS Committee, the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church board He was commander of the Hillsboro American Legion and a Grand Forks South Lions member. For years one could see Art throughout the community selling Christmas in the Park lots or tickets for other Lions fundraisers or at Calvary Lutheran church offering the use of his pick-up to haul things or people. Art was currently living at Valley 4000 Woodside Village enjoying his daily exercise and all their activities. A big thank you to the staff for their kind and special care.

Art is survived by his son, Doug (Ruby); sister, Florence Danielson; sisters-in-law, Jackie Hegstad, Claire Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Vie, his parents, brothers Clayton and Burnett and sister, Viola.

Art was very proud of his military service and of supporting other veterans. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Veteran’s Memorial Park through the Grand Forks Parks and Recreation Foundation or to the Grand Forks South Lions Club.

Funeral Services will be Monday, April 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Grand Forks, ND with visitation one hour prior to the service. A visitation will be held Sunday, April 15th from 3-5 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m. at Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. Interment will be in Memorial Park North Cemetery in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.