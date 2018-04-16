New signs coming up in Karlstad was the theme of last week’s city council meeting on April 2. Four types of signs may be showing up around town.

The Karlstad Lions Club has been fundraising for new “Welcome to Karlstad” signs. The goal is to place four signs, one on each of the main roads leading into Karlstad.

The Lions Club has raised the money for one sign, the Karlstad Economic Development Association will pay for a second sign, and the city council voted to pay for a third sign at last Monday’s meeting.

The city has never purchased signage; previous signs were installed by Karlstad’s Garden Club.

Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center (KMHC) is also looking to place signs for the clinic: one at the intersection of Roosevelt Ave. and Main Street, plus another on the clinic building.

KMHC discussed best options with the council for the sign on Main Street and will continue to research available space for the sign.

KMHC’s Director of Learning, Development, and Marketing Kelsey Ritari had asked MnDOT about the blue and white “H” hospital traffic signs to direct drivers to the clinic. But Ritari was told those signs are restricted to facilities with emergency services. Previously, Karlstad had the hospital traffic signs, but they were taken down when the hospital closed.

