NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Roseau River Watershed District (RRWD) Board of Managers on the 2nd day of May at 8:30 a.m. The public hearing will be held at the RRWD office located at 108 3rd Ave SW, Roseau MN 56751. The purpose of the hearing is to initiate a change to the RRWD’s principal place of business to the location of 714 6th Street Southwest, Roseau, Minnesota 56751. Dated this 12th day of April 2018. Tracy Halstensgard, Administrator, Roseau River Watershed District Publish April 18, 25, 2018