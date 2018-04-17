Charles Lund, 83, of Greenbush, MN, died on Monday, March 26, 2018 in Savanna Prairie Assisted Living in Kimball, MN. Charles B. “Charlie” Lund, son of the late Charles Frank & Nina (Bassett) Lund, was born May 12, 1934 in Greenbush, MN. He grew up and attended school in Greenbush, graduated from Greenbush High School, Class of 1952. After high school, he attended North Dakota State University. Charlie was a veteran. Having served in the US Air Force, he was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base during the Korean War. After serving, he worked for Stuart & Walker as a Civil Engineer until the mid-70s. He then worked for Combined Insurance Co. until 1984 when he became an independent insurance agent and continued to sell insurance until his retirement. Charlie attended Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush. He was an active member of several local organizations, including the American Legion Post 88 in Greenbush, where he was a past commander; the Masonic Lodge #268 of Roseau; the Shriners’ Roseau County Snow Nobles; and a Charter Member of the local Lions Club. As an outdoors man, Charlie loved anything that involved hunting & fishing. He lived to be on Lake of the Woods, fishing walleye, or to be hunting deer, duck, geese, etc. in the Roseau River swamp. He also enjoyed hunting doves in Arizona and prairie dogs in North Dakota. In addition, he was a beekeeper for many years. When Charlie was not hunting or fishing, he could be found with his friends and family telling numerous stories of his past. Charlie is survived by his son, Charles A. Lund (Krista Grasty) of Oxford, PA, two daughters: Jennifer (Todd) Jorgenson of South Haven, MN and Angela Lund of Emerald, WI. Grandchildren: Tyler Walz, Lincoln Jorgenson, and newest granddaughter—Elliet Jorgenson. Memorial Service was held on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 2 PM in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Cheryl Berg, officiating. Linda Sovde was the organist and Marie Olson was the vocalist. Honorary Pallbearers were all of Charlie’s family and friends. Military Honors were performed by Moen-Zimek Post 88, American Legion of Greenbush. Inurnment was in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls, MN. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush. Gieseke Funeral Chapel