Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
The walleye/sauger season closed April 14th with a bang. Strong numbers of big walleyes caught on the Rainy River this past week. Rainy River setting up very nicely for MN Fishing Opener May 12th as big fish should still be there. Some big fish also caught through the ice adjacent to Pine Island. Reports of larg cracks opening on the lake. Safety first. Ice roads closed to vehicles and are travel at your own risk. Big pike being caught in pre-spawn areas and shallow bays. Live suckers, big smelt, or hot dogs working. Minnows and other legal fish used for bait must be authorized through bait dealers. Auger extensions still needed.Rainy River sturgeon fishing is hot right now. Many big fish being caught this past week. Finding deeper holes and laying a sturgeon rig (18″ leader of 60 lb test with a 5/0 circle hook) with a crawler/shiner mix and a 4-5 ounce no roll sinker is the ticket.Around the lake, pike being caught in back bays and areas adjacent to spawning areas. Again, safety #1. If venturing on ice, have a partner, take precautions and have necessary safety gear. A complete list of lodging, fishing packages and guides for spring fishing are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lo
dging.