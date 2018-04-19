Follands become first water quality certified farm in Kittson County

The Kris and Bethany Folland Farm has become the first farm in Kittson County and the Two River Watershed District to become certified through the Minnesota Water Quality Certification Program (MWQCP).

The Follands have four children and grow corn, soybeans, wheat, and beef cattle on their farm near Halma, Minn.

Launched statewide in 2016, MWQCP is a voluntary program for farmers and landowners on addressing potential risks to water quality and identifying good conservation practices.

“Doing things like this helps us both get better information and show that we are doing a better job with water quality,” Folland said.

Any farmer or landowner can apply for certification. Folland was approached by the Kittson Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in January about the program.

Since no one else in the county had been through the process before, Folland said he thought this would be a good exercise for the county, local SWCD, and watershed, plus “good for us as farmers both to see if there are things we can improve on and to prove that we are doing a good job.”

Upon application, Folland met with SWCD Technician Jeremy Benson to begin the process. Using an assessment tool through the Minn. Dept. of Agriculture, Benson conducted a field-by-field review of the entire farm, looking at tillage and pest management, grazing, and more.

