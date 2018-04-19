Gordon Borsvold, 89 of Strandquist, MN passed away on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, North Dakota, surrounded by family. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Karlstad Baptist Church in Karlstad, MN with Pastor Barry Durkee officiating. Burial will be at Opdahl Cemetery, New Maine Township, rural Newfolden, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Karlstad Baptist Church. Gordon Borsvold was born March 25, 1929 to Clarence and Mabel (Wikstrom) Borsvold in Stephen, MN. He graduated from the Strandquist High School. Gordon was united in marriage to his beloved wife Beverly Schey in Thief River Falls, MN on February 26, 1954. The couple made their home in Strandquist and was blessed with 5 children. Gordon proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Korean War. He earned the rank of sergeant and worked as a mechanic in the motor pool just a few miles from the front lines. Following his Honorable Discharge, Gordon returned to Strandquist and worked as a mechanic in his dad’s garage. In their spare time, Gordon and Clarence rebuilt and flew a Piper Cub airplane. Gordon started his career in the construction industry building several homes in the northwest Minnesota area with the Olson Construction and Anderson Construction companies. He then spent the majority of his career working for Witcher Construction and Construction Engineers. As a construction superintendent he worked on several large commercial projects such as the Grand Forks United Hospital (Altru), a number of UND campus buildings, and various projects across Minnesota and North Dakota. He designed and built the house where the family lives. Gordon’s sons worked with him on many projects. Gordon was on the Strandquist School Board for 18 years from 1968-1986. He and his family were active in the church. For more than 10 years, Gordon and Beverly opened their home for weekly youth group bible studies and activities. Gordon gave his life to the Lord when he was 24 years of age. He loved and faithfully served the Lord and has now gone home to heaven to be with his Savior, Jesus. Gordon is survived by his wife, Beverly; his children: Timothy (Sandra), San Antonio, TX, Steven (Sherry), St. Cloud, MN, Joel (Jennifer), Thief River Falls, MN, Elizabeth, Golden Valley, MN, and Seth (Lani Fay), Grand Forks, ND; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; his sister, Dorothy Bruce; and many other relatives and friends. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Mabel (Wikstrom) Borsvold, his sisters Joyce Carlson, Carol Dick, his infant brother, Bobby Borsvold and Gordon’s daughter-in-law, Martha Borsvold, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family condolences may be sent to www.johnsonfuneralservice.com