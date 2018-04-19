Greenbush Pharmacy now back at original site

The “big move” for the Greenbush Pharmacy back to it’s original business site took place on Monday, April 16, 2018.

On December 14, 2017, an electrical fire in the basement of the pharmacy left the building a total loss due to smoke damage that reached the building inventory floor according to Dean Mattson, owner. The smoke damage caused substantial structural damage and all inventory in the building was rendered a complete loss.

Thankfully, the fire had burned through the plastic waterline in the basement causing a considerable amount of water to spray down on the fire, containing it in that location.

During the interim, a portion of the pharmacy’s business, mainly the pharmaceutical department, was conducted out of the former Greenbush Implement building.

The employees were all of the same opinion, “It’s good to be home!”