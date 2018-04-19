Michael Shane Mayer died Monday, April 16th, 2018. A celebration of life for Michael Mayer, 47, of Baudette, MN will be held at the Helgeson Funeral Chapel in Baudette, MN on Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 4-7pm. Prayer service at 7:00pm.

A memorial will also be held at K-M Funeral Home in Lake Lillian, MN on Sunday, April 22, 2018 from 4-7pm.

A funeral will be held on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 3:30PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar, MN.

Michael Shane Mayer was born on October 25, 1970 in Minneapolis, MN to Pam and Butch Mayer. He grew up in Lake Lillian, MN. He loved to spend time in the outdoors especially around any activity with water. He graduated from Bird Island- Lake Lillian School in 1989, where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He married his best friend, Sheila Turk, on May 29, 1993, and they resided in Paynesville, MN for 18 years where Mike was a manager of a digital archiving company. Mike was an avid bass fisherman, enjoying many types of bass tournaments and leagues. In 2011, his dream came true to own a year-round fishing resort. As owner of Wheelers Point Resort on the Rainy River on Lake of the Woods, MN, he was able to fish almost every day as charter captain and as an ice guide. He loved to take people fishing and watch their excitement catching fish, whether it be their first fish or one of many. He was known for his gentle heart and concern for others.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila. His parents Pam Mayer and Bill Iverson, Willmar, MN and Butch and Linda Mayer, Renville, MN and in-laws Ed and Gloria Turk, Stone Lake, WI. His brother, John (Elizabeth), sisters-in-law; Sherry (Chad) Frank and Karri (Kyle) Sellers. His nieces and nephews; Shawna, Sadie, Landon, and Jason. Step brothers and sisters; Becky Iverson and family, Bill VanZee and family, John VanZee and family. His several aunts, uncles, and cousins. His work family in Paynesville, MN and Wheelers Point Resort.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.