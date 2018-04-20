GMR School Board approves holding second public hearing regarding closure of Middle River building

The Greenbush-Middle River School Board allowed district residents to step up to the microphone and voice their questions and thoughts at a public hearing in response to closing the Middle River building in front a full crowd inside the Greenbush School site gym on April 10.

After hearing these different comments and questions, the board elected at this public hearing to not yet decide on the closure of the Middle River building, postponing a possible decision until its April 16 regular board meeting.

At this regular meeting, also at the Greenbush School site, the board reviewed all the questions posed by people at this public hearing. The board made no motion to close the Middle River building. At recommendation from Superintendent Tom Jerome, the board did approve a motion to hold a second public hearing, this time at the Middle River School site on Monday, May 7 at 7:00 pm.

