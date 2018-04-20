Kraska sisters qualify for national rodeo

Two local sisters have qualified for the National Little Britches Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Silver and Reina Kraska, Lancaster, Minn., have been competing in rodeos in North Dakota and Minnesota over the last year, and have qualified for the national rodeo in July.

Silver, age 13, qualified to compete in speed trail, barrel racing, and pole pending. She hopes to collect enough qualifying times at upcoming rodeos to compete in goat tying.

Reina, age 11, had some setbacks due to a horse illness and an injury from getting kicked by a horse. So far, she has qualified in pole bending, but hopes to be eligible for the other events by July.

The Kraska sisters have grown up around horses and had participated in horse events through 4-H and at local rodeos. Last year their mom, Angel Yonke, got them started in rodeos across Minnesota and North Dakota.

Though some kids compete in rodeos with horses purchased for $20,000 or more, “We just use the horses that we have; we didn’t buy anything special,” Silver said.

After Reina’s horse came down with Lyme’s disease, they both use Silver’s horse named “Sarah,” plus another horse named “Cooper.” Both horses are quarter horses, a common breed for barrel racing.

