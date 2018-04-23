ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes – March 20, 2018 Chairman Kolness called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 9:30 am at the Blue Moose Restaurant, East Grand Forks, MN. Board Members present were Randy Bruer, Jim Guetter, Brian Clarke, Kevin Ricke, Chris Mills, Rob Nudell, Shawn Yates, Evan Hanson, Mike Kolness, Lon Jorgensen, and Bill Walters. Gary Jones, Julie Aumock, and Judd Fredstrom were also in attendance. MONTHLY FINANCE REPORTS: Motion by Jorgensen, seconded by Yates to approve the February 20, 2018 board meeting minutes as presented. UC Motion by Nudell, seconded byWalters to approve the agenda as presented. UC Motion by Walters, seconded by Ricke to approve the February 2018 bill run totaling $27,592.53 including check numbers 42211-42266, the Financial Report ending February 28, 2018 and Expenditure/Revenue Report ending February28, 2018. UC DIRECTORS’ REPORTS: Aumock discussed Extended School Year with members emphasizing that now is the time to be getting those services in place. Fredstrom stated an MDE change in how the service grid is reported in and IEP and reminded members about the SEDRA program replacing EDRS on March 27. The next meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 in East Grand Forks. Meeting adjourned at 10:30 a.m. Judd Fredstrom, Assistant Director Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (April 25, 2018)