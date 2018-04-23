Betty Ann Kuzel, Jablinske, 86

Betty Ann Kuzel, Jablinske, age 86, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2018, in the care of daughter Nancy and son-in-law Rob McKay, at their home with her family by her side.

Betty was born on April 26, 1931, in Tabor, MN, the daughter of the late George and Julia (Kovar) Kuzel. She grew up in Tabor and attended country school. Afterwards she worked for area farms until she was married. On October 12, 1954 she was married to Herbert Jablinske at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, MN. They made their home in East Grand Forks, MN, and together they owned and operated Herb’s Transport and managed several properties.

In her spare time Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, first her four children, Debbie, Geraldine, Nancy, and Ron, and then later for her 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She loved to bake and would make her famous cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies for all of them. At Christmas time, she would make her delicious German cookies which would disappear faster than she could make them. She was very religious saying her Rosary daily and was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity in Tabor and then Sacred Heart in East Grand Forks, MN. She also enjoyed taking care of her flowers and vegetable garden, playing cards, and dancing. She was a member of American Legion Post 157 and enjoyed dancing there when she was able. She will be dearly missed by her whole family who loved her very very much.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Debra Gerszewski of East Grand Forks, MN; Geraldine (David) Lenhart of Warren, MN; and Nancy (Robin) McKay of East Grand Forks, MN; son, Ronald (Sherrie) Jablinske of Moorhead, MN; 10 grandchildren, Joshua(Dee) Gerszewski, Casey(Jenna) Gerszewski, Crystal (Luke) Moulds, Tanya (Nathan Swartz) Mock, Michael (Jamie) Lenhart, Dustin (Kassidy) Robles, Chris (Margaret) Robles, Kelly (Neil) Behan, Katie Thomas, and Corey (LeAnn Myers) Jablinske; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Adams of Grand Forks, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Jablinske on March 5, 1994; parents, George, Sr. and Julia Kuzel; and brothers, William and George, Jr Kuzel.

Blessed be the memory of Betty Ann Kuzel Jablinske.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am ~ Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 2 Hours Before the Service

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN ~ Spring 2018

