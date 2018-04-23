COUNTY PROJECT – BIDS CLOSE May 11, 2018 – 4:00 P.M. NOTICE: Lake of the Woods County Public Works Department will be accepting bids until 4:00 P.M. on May 11, 2018 for the County project listed below: C.P. 2018-01 CALCIUM CHLORIDE DELIVERY & APPLICATION The major items of work are: 114,000 gallons CaCl (38% Solution) Delivered and Spread or 138,000 gallons MgCl (30% Solution) Delivered and Spread. Bid forms are available from Lake of the Woods County Public Works Department, 306 8th Avenue S.E., Baudette, MN from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Telephone: 218/634-1767. Bidders must use bid form provided. The Public Works Director reserves the right to reject any or all bids received. Tim Erickson Public Works Director Lake of the Woods County Publish April 25, May 2, 2018