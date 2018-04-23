Dr. John Arden Duerre, PhD, 87

Dr. John Arden Duerre, PhD, age 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 7,2018, in Woodbury, MN.

John was born August 21st, 1930, in Webster, SD, the son of Stella (Barber) and Dewey Duerre. He grew up and attended high school in Bristol, SD. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at South Dakota State University and his doctorate at the University of Minnesota. He married Benna Bee Harris on June 16, 1957, in Mobridge, SD. He served in the US Army for 2 years during the Korean War. He was a Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the School of Medicine at the University of North Dakota for 32 years (1963 – 1995). After retirement he and his wife traveled and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren.

John was a long-time member of the Grand Forks Curling Club, the Dakota Hunting Club, The Grand Forks Gun Club, Ducks Unlimited, and the National Wildlife Federation. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, painting, carving, collecting rocks, making jewelry, wood working, baking, cooking, and making cards and pictures from pressed flowers.

John is survived by his children, Gail (Larry) of Great Falls, MT, Dawn (Todd) of Maplewood, MN, and Arden (Tina) of Vienna, VA; grandchildren, Tara, Alexander, Connor, and Ethan; and sister, Gloria (Gib) Shope of San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brothers, Bob, Lloyd, Donald, Richard; and sister, Tutty.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Ducks Unlimited or the National Wildlife Federation.

Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M., April 28th at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 hour before services at the funeral home.

Inurnment: Inurnment will be in Lily, SD, in July 2018.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota