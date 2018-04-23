Pelan buildings move to Wagon Wheel Ridge

The Karlstad Depot, an old red schoolhouse, and the Pauli Church moved to Wagon Wheel Ridge Event Center, west of Karlstad, last Friday, April 13, about 9 a.m. To accommodate the large buildings, PKM and Ottertail Power Companies were on hand to assist with guiding the buildings past the highline wires. Several businesses along Highway 11 were without power during the move. The buildings will become part of Frontier Village on the north end of Wagon Wheel Ridge and will be open for special events. The Karlstad Depot was built in 1904 and was moved to Pelan Pinoeer Park in 1980.

