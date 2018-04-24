Foreclosure: Rhonda McKinney and Vincent McKinney

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: 01/30/2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $99,661.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Rhonda McKinney and Vincent McKinney, wife and husband, joint tenants MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 02/02/2015 as Doc. No. 282982 in the Office of the County Recorder, Roseau County, Minnesota The mortgage was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. Assignment dated: 02/20/2018 Assignment recorded: 02/26/2018 Assignment recording information: Doc No 292145 All in the records of the County Recorder in and for Roseau County, Minnesota. TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.: 21-0002500 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A parcel of land located in the SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 2, Township 162 North, Range 36 West described as follows, to-wit: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the SE1/4 of Section 2, Township 162 North, Range 36 West; thence Westerly on and along the South boundary of said SE 1/4 a distance of 1,810 feet, which is the point of beginning; thence North 700 feet; thence West 625 feet; thence South to a point where this line intersects the South boundary of said SE1/4; thence Easterly on and along the South boundary line of said SE 1/4 to the point of beginning. Abstract Property STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 62805 County Road 12, Warroad, MN 56763 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Roseau LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Caliber Home Loans THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE: $98,455.37 AS OF 05/16/2018. THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Roseau County, Minnesota at public auction as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 06/20/2018 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Roseau County Sheriff’s Office, 604 – 5th Ave SW, Roseau, MN 56751 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on December 20, 2018, or the next business day if December 20, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Publication to begin the week of: 04/23/2018 – 04/27/2018 Caliber Home Loans, Inc., Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee 925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018)