Proceedings/Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523

Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday March 19, 2018 at 6:00 PM in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM with the following members present: Julie Cakebread, Jon Carlson, Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, Beth Rarick and Molly Paulsrud. Bryan Stortroen was not present. Superintendent Bill Walters and K-12 Principal Art Meyer were also in attendance. Brenda Slyt and Kelsey Wagner were also in attendance. Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the February 26, 2018 regular meeting be approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $13,409.90 be authorized by the following checks #49892 to #49900 for end of the month bills be approved and that regular monthly bills totaling $44,134.10 for checks #49901 to check #49940 also be approved. Wire transfers of $45,622.18 were also approved. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Superintendent Walters reported on the following: Construction design meetings, Guidance Counselor Position, School Safety, Light Project, Summer Building Projects K-12 Principal and Athletic Director Report –Report provided with the school activities the past month as well as the current enrollment numbers. Communications –None Jon moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that Superintendent Bill Walters be appointed as the Climax-Shelly identified person of authority for the purpose of data submissions at MDE. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Molly moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the school calendar for the 2018-2019 school year as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contract for Mark Farwell as assistant track coach for the 2017-2018 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that Worlds Best Workforce School Performance Data for Climax-Shelly Public Schools be displayed for public review for the 2017-2018 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Julie seconded the following motion BE IT RESOLVED to authorize administration to amend the 2017-2018 school calendar as needed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved Jon seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 7:20 pm. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday April 16, 2018 at 8:00 pm. Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (April 25, 20180