Joyce Marie (Aykens) Falk 85, passed away April 23rd, 2018 at the Cokato Manor in Cokato, Mn. She was born on March 24, 1933 to Iola (Turner) and Wilford Aykens in Brainerd, MN. Brainerd was where she met the love of her life, Robert T Falk. They were united in marriage on June 24, 1953. They had three children, Robert (Marilyn) Falk, Richard (Jennifer) Falk & Jill (Jake) Lutgens. Joyce worked at the Lake of the Woods School in Baudette, MN for 19 1/2 years as a special education para & elementary librarian. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star, Women of the Moose, and her church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband & her parents. She is survived by her brother Richard Aykens, her children, and her grandchildren, Angela, Steven, & Richard Falk, Carla Nielson, and Leah & Troy Lutgens.