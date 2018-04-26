KITTSON COUNTY (MN) BOARD PROCEEDINGS APRIL 3, 2018

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS APRIL 3, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. The agenda was approved as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the March 20, 2018 County Board meeting as presented. Meeting with the County Board was Barb O’Hara, Kittson County Emergency Management Director. O’Hara presented a request to approve the final 2018 County Emergency Operations Plan. The plan was presented for a first reading at the previous County Board meeting. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the 2018 Emergency Operations Plan.A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount (15)-MSOP-MN Sex Offender Program-462 3,299.00 Conduent Business Services LLC 5,695.92 Mn Dept Of Corrections 16,577.53 R & L Ride Service 4,656.60 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $89.86 A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the per diems and expense sheets for March. Committee Reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Kathy Johnson, Kittson County Social Services Director. Johnson presented a contract to manage a child protection case with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and request to join the Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care collaborative to help prevent youth homelessness. Johnson also presented quotes for a replacement vehicle for the department. Johnson was instructed to get additional quotes. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the contract for case management with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and authorized the County Administrator to review and sign the contract documents. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve joining the Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care collaborative. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve appointing Kathy Johnson, Theresia Gillie, and Lindsay Lindgren to represent the County on the Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care board and to appoint Jocelyn Hauert as an alternate representative. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Bengtson updated the County Board on recent weather events and the status of the county’s roads. The southeast portion of the County received 6 plus inches of snow. First drafts of the project memos for the canola plant frontage road and CSAH 10 project have been completed. Rumble strips are being ground into the pavement at the intersections of CSAH 6 and Hwy 75 as well as CSAH 5 and Hwy 175.Advertising is under way for the tied CSAH15/27 project. The department is working on a county-wide re-gravel contract for this year involving approximately 35,000 tons of gravel. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to grant permission to obtain price quotes for metal culverts. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Olson and unanimously carried to approve the 2018 5-year Road and Bridge Plan. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to accept the equipment rental bids for 2018. Quotes for a pothole patching truck w/body were received from the State Purchasing Contract and read as follows (prices include trade in of existing 1985 truck): Ruffidge Johnson/Boyer Trucks 2019 Freightliner w/Propatch body $144,568.00 Stepp Mfg./Boyer Trucks 2019 Freightliner with STPH body $157,951.00 A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to accept the low quote of $144,568.00 from Ruffidge Johnson and Boyer Trucks. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve an abatement request in the amount of $126.00 for 2018 taxes for a parcel owned by the Ronald & Layl Nordin Trust. A homestead credit had been applied for but not applied to the parcel prior to calculating taxes. County Administrator Christensen informed the County Board that the document server in the Recorder’s Office was having major issues and would need to be replaced. The County has room on its existing virtual server so there will be no equipment costs associated with the project. The DocuPro Software is out of date and the Application Extender software is so old it is no longer available. Documents in Application Extender will need to be converted to DocuPro. The cost of the software and conversion is estimated to be $8,190. The Recorder’s office has restricted funds from fees it has collected to pay for the project. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the software acquisition and document conversion for the Recorder’s server. The Personnel Committee updated the County Board on a recent meeting with representatives from the Sheriff’s union and the Sheriff’s department. The department has been having a problem getting people to apply for the jailer/dispatcher position or stay once hired. The union and the Personnel Committee agreed in principle to an increase in the shift differential to $4.00 an hour for hours worked from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., moving jailer/dispatchers from a B22 band and grade to B23, and moving the assistant jail administrator (who supervises the jailer/dispatchers) from a B23 to a B31. If these changes do not help alleviate the shortage of jailer/dispatchers, other solutions may have to be looked at. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve an increase in the shift differential to $4.00 an hour for dispatchers for hours worked from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., moving jailer/dispatchers from a B22 band and grade to B23, and moving the assistant jail administrator from a B23 to a B31 effective April 9, 2018. County Administrator Christensen informed the County Board that an issue had been discovered with the recently approved change in HSA contribution for employees. The $300 per month amount will exceed the IRS annual contribution limit for a single employee of $3,450. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren and seconded by Commissioner Gillie to adopt the following resolution: #18-13 SETTING COUNTY HSA CONTRIBUTIONS WHEREAS, the proposed County HSA contribution effective June 1, 2018 would exceed IRS contribution limits, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Kittson County Board of Commissioners elects to set the County’s HSA monthly contribution amount to be equal to IRS annual limitation for a single individual, divided by 12 months. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this election will remain in effect until superseded by board resolution. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None Information on an internship program sponsored by the Northwest Service Coop was presented for information. A Notice of Completed Application from the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board was presented for information. The 1st Quarter 2018 Payroll report was presented for information. The Board adjourned to April 17, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ­________________/s/___________________________ CHAIRMAN ATTEST: ____________________/s/_________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 24