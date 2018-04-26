Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 April 18, 2018, 6:30 p.m. Halma Hall Halma, Minnesot

Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 April 18, 2018, 6:30 p.m. Halma Hall Halma, Minnesota Members Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Chairperson Swenson, Superintendent/Principal Baron and Dean of Students Amb were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. We are Proud… • We are proud of the entire elementary student body for their work with Jump Rope for Heart. Their tremendous effort raised $5398.50 for the American Heart Association. I would like to thank all the elementary teachers as well as parents for all of their help in this fund raising event. • We are proud of the first graders for being such great readers. We have 8 in the 25 point club and 2 in the 50 point club out of 22 students. We also have a few more that are very close to reaching the 25 point club. • We are proud of all the students who have been working so hard on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCAs) Tests! There have been some great results so far. • We are proud of the students that sang at the Vocal Ensemble Contests in Stephen on Tuesday, March 27. They all did a wonderful job and represented Tri-County very well! They put in a lot of time and hard work and it showed. Beau and Brielle sang “Homeward Bound” a folk song and earned an Excellent Rating – missing a Superior by 1 point; Stephen and Hailey sang “Scarborough Fair” a folk song and earned a Superior Rating; Sarah and Ellia sang “Shenandoah” a folk song and earned a Superior Rating; the senior ensemble: Emma, Sarah, Sienna, Brielle, and Tucker sang “Good Riddance” and earned a Superior Rating; and the Men’s group consisting of: Tucker, Stephen, Beau, Trey, Damon, Riley, Bradyn, Braxton, and Jaxon sang “Hey There Delilah” and earned a Superior Rating. • We are proud of the senior high Knowledge Bowl team that recently attended the State competition! This is their second year qualifying. There were 24 teams in Class A with Tri-County finishing 14th overall. They also beat Fisher and Warroad who had beat us in the Region Championship and just missed Fosston by ½ point. Tri-County was the smallest school in the entire competition. Team members who made up the state Knowledge Bowl team were: Sarah Budziszewski, Alayna Peterson, Ellia Bass, Kylie Shetler, and Trey Taylor. They represented Tri-County in great fashion. They have been a great team to coach and I look forward to next year’s season. Way to go KBers! • We are proud of eleven of the senior level Art III students who participated in the MSHSL Visual Art Contest last Wednesday, April 11 at Crookston. Students represented Tri-County well not only with their artwork, but also with their excellent behavior at the contest activities. We had a wonderful range of projects adjudicated from Tri-County including drawings, paintings. wood burnings and a graphic arts piece. Earning excellent ratings at the show were: Brita Swenson with her graphite drawing, “New Experiences”; Brielle Krantz with her graphite and water colored pencil drawing called “Amari”; Sienna Lund with a graphite drawing titled “What You See”; and also Keoni Kindler with his graphite drawing, “Life Everywhere.” Earning superior ratings were: Abby Kautzman with her acrylic painting, “Home”; Emma Wollin with her oil painting titled “Country Road, Take Me Home”; Caitlyn Peterson with a graphite drawing, “Losing My Mind” and Brayden Fossell also with a graphite drawing he titled “Basket #9”; Beau Spilde with his woodburning, “On the Fly”; McKenzee Berg-Johnson with her woodburning called “Fourteen” and finally Walker Dembiczak with his graphic art piece titled “Walker’s Graphics.” We also had two Spotlight on the Arts award winners. At the show there are 12 categories of artworks that students may enter their artwork in. Some examples are drawing, painting, crafts, sculpture, 2D mixed media, graphic design, etc. The Spotlight winner is selected as the best in that particular category. Those students who earn the Spotlight award can send their artwork to the State show at the Perpich Center in the cities to be displayed with other Spotlight winners from across the state. This year, Beau Spilde’s woodburning was chosen as the Spotlight winner for the category of crafts and Walker Dembiczak’s graphic arts piece was chosen as the Spotlight winner for the category of graphic design. Way to go Tri-County student artists! • We are proud of the paraprofessionals at Tri-County School that work hard to help make Tri-County a better place. Paras help in food service, in the classrooms, in the locker rooms, in the library, etc. They go anywhere and do anything. We are proud of the educational opportunities they allow us to provide by helping with reading groups and math groups that can be tailored to our students’ needs and abilities. • We are proud of the Tri-County Instrumental ensembles who performed at Lake of the Woods school on Thursday, April 5th. We had three ensembles participate and all three earned superior ratings. The saxophone quartet consisted of Tucker Krantz, Hannah Kasprowicz, Hailey Barth, and Paulina Berggren, the alto saxophone duet consisted of Hailey Barth and Isabel Pearson, and the flute duet consisted of Sarah Budziszewski and Sara Wollin. All three groups grew musically as they prepared for the performance, which helps make the band a better, more musical group. • We are proud of the 5 Tri-County students that performed on Saturday, April 14th in Moorhead for the MBDA 1st and 2nd year honor band festival. Students were selected a month ago and had been preparing the music with Mr. Thompson. They then rehearsed all morning and gave a concert at noon, which sounded great! It is a great opportunity for students from our smaller school to play in a much larger band. Each band was made up of about 80 students, so it is a completely different experience for our students. 1st year students that played this year were: Ada Pearson on clarinet, Emma Blazejewski on alto saxophone, and Katie Clark on baritone. 2nd year students that played this year were: Ella Kasprowicz on percussion and Emily Barth on french horn. Our students represented both our school and our band program well and had a great time doing it! • Kindergarten is incubating chicken eggs as part of their science lessons. Due date is approximately May 8! Member Burkel moved and Member Duray seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Burkel seconded to approve the minutes of the March 21, 2018 Regular Board Meeting. UC Member Sollund moved, Member Murray seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $55,241.79 $54,303.61 FOOD SERVICE 10,707.91 8,405.93 COMMUNITY SERVICE 927.48 2,960.46 TOTAL $66,877.18 $65,670.00 Visitors present were Brad Thompson, Ann Thompson, Jennifer Klegstad, Daryl Klegstad and Gretchen Baker. Member Swenson moved and Member Olson seconded to close the meeting at 6.42 p.m. to discuss student private data. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Burkel seconded to reopen the meeting at 6:56 p.m. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Sollund seconded to approve the hiring of Ashley Duray as Elementary (2nd grade) Teacher effective for the 2018-19 School Year. UC Member Duray moved and Member Olson seconded to approve the hiring of Robin Waage as Elementary (4th grade) Teacher effective for the 2018-19 School Year. UC Member Swenson moved and Member Koland seconded to approve Tri-County Schools membership in the Minnesota State High School League for the 2018-19 School Year. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Swenson seconded to adopt the 2017-18 (FY 2018) final budget as presented by Superintendent Baron. UC PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR 2017-18 PRELIMINARY EXPENDITURES FOR 2017-18 General Fund 3,323,819 General Fund 3,168,108 Food Service 123,800 Food Service 126,727 Community Service 74,601 Community Service 68,899 Bonds 340,887 Bonds 214,140 Total $3,863,107 Total $3,577,874 FINAL REVENUE FOR 2017-18 FINAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2017-18 General Fund 3,333,259 General Fund 3,182,819 Food Service 126,650 Food Service 133,623 Community Service 67,374 Community Service 66,596 Bonds 331,730 Bonds 214,140 Total $3,859,013 Total $3,597,178 No motion was made to approve the revised contract for Superintendent Baron for the 2018-19 School Year. Discussion will continue at the May meeting. Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: Testing; ACT was April 3; Accuplacer; Scheduling; Spring Sports; Visual Arts Festival; Winter Sports Evaluations; Prom is May 5; State FCCLA Competitions; Elementary Track Meet; High School Music Concert is May 9, Elementary Music Concert is May 23 Superintendent/Principal Baron reported on the following: Enrollment; Knowledge Bowl, Legislative Update; Reductions; Support Staff Contract Meeting; Open House is May 9 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. NWRIC: No Meeting REGION I: There have been some staffing changes and the meeting will be next week. Member Burkel moved, Member Sollund seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk . Next Meeting: May 16 at 6:30 – Staff Workroom – Tri-County Schools