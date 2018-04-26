Roger Pagnac, 82, of Stephen, Minnesota passed away at his home earl Monday morning, April 16, 2018. Roger Vernon Pagnac was born February 26, 1936 in Hallock, Minnesota to Herbert and Millie (Kroke) Pagnac. He grew up on the family farm and attended Stephen schools. On April 18, 1959, he was united in marriage to Beverly Becklund at Salem Lutheran Church. Early in their marriage, Roger and Beverly worked in Los Angeles and Homestead, FL during the winter months. Roger enjoyed hunting and scuba diving. While they were in Los Angeles, he was a member of the Long Beach Scuba Diving Rescue Team and made many dives with them. The couple returned to Minnesota and farmed in Donnelly and Augsburg Townships of Marshall County. They raised potatoes and small grains and in 1998 started custom combining. Roger, Beverly, and their son, Gregory, traveled throughout the Midwest harvesting grain. They also involved their grandsons in the harvests. Tyson traveled with them the most, and all the boys gained valuable experience. Roger loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also shared his love of history with them. Roger knew and loved the Lord. Roger and Beverly were members of the Stephen Covenant Church prior to its closing. Roger is survived by his wife, Beverly; a son, Gregory, Stephen; daughters, Jennifer (Joel) Borsvold, Thief River Falls, MN; and Michele (Mitch) Steien, Karlstad, MN; nine grandchildren, Tyson (Allison Nelson) Pagnac, Kelsey Pagnac, Luke Pagnac, Eric Borsvold, Luke (Andrea) Borsvold, Matthew Steien, Marcus (Nicole) Steien, Marissa Steien and Michael Steien; three great grandchildren, Bronson and Woodson Pagnac and Torsten Borsvold; daughter-in-law, Stacey Pagnac; a sister, Donalyne Thibodo, Wheaton, MN and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Norman and a nephew, John Jr. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, April 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Resurrection Community Church, Karlstad, Minnesota. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, rural Stephen. Rev. Mark Hanson, presiding. Special music provided by Marissa Steien, a granddaughter. Casket bearers will be Roger’s grandchildren. Honorary casket bearers will be his grandchildren and great grandchildren.