Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota monday, april 9, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: None Useldinger moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on March 26, 2018. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the agenda as presented. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to accept the following resignations and to thank everyone for their service to the school district: Alicia Antal, ESL Teacher effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year Monica Jackson, CMS Paraprofessional effective April 20, 2018 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the March 28, 2018, payroll in the amount of $13,347.58. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount A & L Siding After Prom/After Grad Parties 100.00 Eagle Electric After Prom/After Grad Parties 50.00 Peterson Veterinary Clinic After Prom/After Grad Parties 100.00 Opticare After Prom/After Grad Parties 150.00 VFW Post 3817 After Prom/After Grad Parties 100.00 Altru After Prom/After Grad Parties 50.00 Sanford Health After Prom/After Grad Parties 100.00 Parent Donations After Prom/After Grad Parties 30.00 EGF Blueline Club After Prom/After Grad Parties 150.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $830.00 Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #113456 through #113635 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $624,831.53 Food Service Fund 02 44,914.91 Community Education Fund 04 4,706.05 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Scholarship Fund 08 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 10.67 Activity Fund 21 9,244.22 Electronic Fund Transfers 505,247.85 Total Payments $1,188,955.23 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:02 p.m. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (May 2, 2018)