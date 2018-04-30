Robert J. “Bob” Schmidt, 63, East Grand Forks, MN passed away April 27, 2018 at his home surrounded by family.

Bob was born Aug 19, 1954 in Bismarck, ND the son of Joseph and Mary (Murphy) Schmidt. He graduated from high school in Bismarck, ND. He then moved to Grand Forks, ND to work as a pipe layer and most recently worked for Northcat Excavating. He then met Sharon Bies and they married in 1994 in Grand Forks. Bob love his music and played in a band. He took pride in playing the drums and loved to show off his talent by singing and playing the drums. He was a talented musician and enjoyed writing his own blues music. Everyone who knew Bob knew he loved to have long and very informative conversations. He took a lot of pride in his kids and grandkids. His love and enthusiasm of the Braves and the Bears was another grand conversation piece with Bob.

Bob is survived by his wife Sharon; his daughters, Michelle (Darcy) Fossum, Gladstone, ND, Shelly (Dan) McDonald, East Grand Forks, MN; son, David (Amy) Bies and Jason (Robyn) Bies both of East Grand Forks, MN; 11 grandchildren; a brother, Bill (Patti) Schmidt, Bismarck, ND and sister in law, Lisa (Mrs. Pat) Schmidt both of Bismarck, ND; 2 nephews and 1 niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Pat Schmidt.

Funeral Service and Life Celebration: 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in Gregory J. Norman, Historic Norman Funeral Home, 2950 S. Washington St. Grand Forks, ND.

Family Greeting: 1pm to 2pm, one hour prior to the service celebration at the funeral home on Wednesday.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)