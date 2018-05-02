Lake of the Woods County (MN) Board Proceedings (April 10, 2018)

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS APRIL 10, 2018 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 10th 27, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Ken Moorman, Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Woody Fiala. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: International Bridge Meeting, Williams School, IT Data Requests and ELS Tier I. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of March 27, 2018 minutes. SOCIAL SERVICES-Social Services Financial Officer, Christine Hultman met with the board requesting approval of claims. Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $7,665.03, Commissioners Warrants $1,947.56, Commissioners Warrants $11,758.02. WOJO’S RODEO-Sue Larson, Representative for Lake of the Woods Fair Grounds, and Wojo’s Rodeo, Dana Wojciechowski met with the board and presented the Wojo’s Rodeo Sponsorship package for the Rodeo to be held on Willie Walleye Weekend and requested contribution from the board to help with cost for the Rodeo. Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the contribution of $1,000 towards the Wojo’s Rodeo which will be held during the Willie Walleye weekend with funding from the Con-Con funds. MIS/GIS DEPARTMENT-GIS Specialist, Eric Solo met with the board to discuss 911 address changes that have to be made because the State of Minnesota requires all counties to have the same standard addressing within the 911 next generation. Eric reviewed the reports with the board and informed the board that some number changes will be made to some of the address numbers and the name change from Main Street will be Krull Street which starts at 18th Ave and West. Eric informed the board that 85 addresses were affected in total and that letters have been sent to landowners. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the address change from Main Street to Krull Street, which starts at 18th Ave and West, and the various number changes as presented. PUBLIC WORKS-Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board to award bids for the SAP 039-601-031&SAP 039-622-006. Lowest responsible bidder was Davidson Redi-Mix & Construction in the amount of $995,070.75. Engineers estimate for this project was $1,200,000.00. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to award the bid for SAP 039-601-031 & SAP 039-622-066 to Davidson Redi-Mix Construction in the amount of $995,070.75. HUMAN RESOURCE DIRECTOR-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick to register with MRA for e-learning classes for Harassment & Discrimination training in the amount of $390.00 with funding from the Human Resources account. Motion Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the return of the Tier 1 Computer (game and fish) to the State of Minnesota, Department of Natural Resource per their request. WILLIAMS SCHOOL-Commissioner Moorman informed the board that he was at the City of Williams Council meeting and discussion was brought up about the road that runs by the school and the road is always wet, so they are believe it is coming from the schools well. The consensus of the board was to have Commissioner Moorman discuss with Land and Water Planning office. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 10:35 a.m. and reconvened at 10:40 a.m. MIS/GIS-MIS/GIS Director, Peder Hovland met with the board to discuss IT Data requests. It was the consensus of the County Board to continue to follow our Data Request Policy and the importance of the storing of requests and the proof of fulfillment. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Assistant Zoning Director, Maranda Dahl met with the board and presented a Conditional Use Permit for the boards’ consideration of approval. Rollin and Julie Bergman are requesting to operate a commercial business consisting of transient short-term rental. Maranda reviewed the Findings of Fact of the Planning Commission and informed the board that they approved this application with no conditions. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the conditional use permit for Rollin and Julie Bergman for a conditional Use Permit as required by Section 401-C of the Lake of the Woods County Zoning Ordinance, to allow the applicant to operate a commercial business consisting of transient short-term rental of an existing structure in a Rural Residential District (R2) with no conditions. RECESS With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 11:40 a.m.